HUAWEI's latest tablet boasts a stunning screen, six speakers, and Wi-Fi 7 support

Chase Bernath / Android Authority

TL;DR Huawei has launched the MatePad 12 X.

The tablet features a 12-inch LCD PaperMatte display, a 50MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 10,100mAh battery.

The company has also launched the Freebuds 7i

HUAWEI has officially launched its latest tablet, the MatePad 12 X, globally. The device features plenty of impressive specs and features, so let’s dive into the details.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The MatePad 12 X features a 12-inch LCD display that uses the company’s PaperMatte tech. If you’re unfamiliar with PaperMatte, it’s a coating that’s applied to the display to reduce glare and to give the panel a paper-like texture. With that display, you get a resolution of 2800 x 1840, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and HDR Vivid support.

As for the body, it’s an all metal build with a matte finish. The tablet is just 5.9mm thick and weighs 555g. It will be available in green and white color options.

On the back, you’ll find a 50MP HD rear camera with an LED flash. Meanwhile, the front side features an 8MP camera that’s perfect for selfies or video calls. Located on the sides are six speakers, two tweeters, and four woofers. And on the inside is a 10,100mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’s also important to note that this tablet supports Wi-Fi 7, has 33% better heat dissipation than its predecessor, and offers 66W wired charging.

In terms of the accessories, there’s a magnetic keyboard and support for the M Pencil Pro. The magnetic keyboard weighs 308g and is included in the box. Unfortunately, the stylus isn’t included, so you’ll need to buy it separately.

Additionally, HUAWEI’s new earbuds, the Freebuds 7i, have also launched. These earbuds feature active noise cancelation, a six-axis head motion sensor for spatial audio, and a bone conduction microphone with two regular microphones.

The MatePad 12 X is already on sale on HUAWEI’s official online store for the UK. You’ll be able to purchase this tablet for £599.99 (~$806) USD). You can also purchase the Freebuds 7i for £99.99 (~$134 USD).

Follow