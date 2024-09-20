The HUAWEI Mate XT is coming to global markets after all, and here's when

TL;DR We can confirm that the HUAWEI Mate XT will receive a global release in Q1 2025.

This is the world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, featuring a 10.2-inch folding screen that folds twice.

HUAWEI launched the Mate XT last week, and it’s the world’s first triple-screen foldable phone. This was a China-only launch and the company didn’t reveal global launch details at the time.

Now, we can confirm that the HUAWEI Mate XT will launch in global markets in Q1 2025. That’s a long time to wait, but we’re glad to see that the world’s first triple-screen foldable will get an international release, after all.

The new foldable phone isn’t cheap in its home country, though, starting at 19,999 yuan (~$2,835) for the 16GB/256GB variant. Smartphones from Chinese manufacturers tend to be significantly more expensive in Europe than in China, so don’t be surprised if the Mate XT costs well over $3,000 in global markets.

What are you getting for all that cash?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

HUAWEI’s device packs a 10.2-inch folding OLED screen. Folding the screen once turns it into a 7.9-inch display, while a second fold gives you a 6.4-inch smartphone-sized screen (using the left-most portion of the folding display). This all comes at a folded thickness of 12.8mm, which means it’s marginally thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Mate XT also brings a 5,600mAh battery, 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a capable triple camera setup. Expect a 50MP variable aperture main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12MP 5x periscope lens.

It’s worth noting that the Mate XT runs the Harmony OS platform in China, but will likely switch to the EMUI Android skin in global markets. Unfortunately, you’ll have to make do without deep Google integration owing to US sanctions against HUAWEI.

