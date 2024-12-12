HUAWEI's latest foldable is a great example of year-on-year improvements done right

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the Mate X6 in international markets.

The device brings several improvements for enhanced durability and features a new Ultra Chroma sensor that improves color accuracy in photos by 120%.

HUAWEI has also launched the Nova 13 Pro and the FreeBuds Pro 4 alongside the flagship foldable.

After unveiling the Mate 70 series and Mate X6 in China late last month, HUAWEI has brought its latest foldable to international markets. Unlike the revolutionary tri-fold HUAWEI Mate XT, the new Mate X6 has a more traditional foldable design like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, it’s still a significant improvement over its predecessor, which unfortunately isn’t true for Samsung’s flagship foldable.

HUAWEI has primarily focused on durability and camera improvements on its new flagship foldable, retaining the same general design we saw on its predecessor. It has a quad-curved body for a comfortable in-hand feel and a large circular camera island that houses four sensors. The Mate X6 comes in Nebula Gray, Nebula Red, and Black colorways with a unique textured finish on the back panel.

A more durable foldable with flagship-grade cameras The HUAWEI Mate X6 features a 6.45-inch OLED cover display with a 2440×1080 pixel resolution. It’s an upgraded LTPO 2.0 panel offering 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate support and a peak brightness of 2500nits. On the inside, the phone has a significantly larger 7.93-inch foldable display, offering adaptive refresh rate support, a peak brightness of 1800nits, and a 2440×2240 pixel resolution. Both panels also offer 1nit low-light eye protection with 1440Hz PWM dimming.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

HUAWEI has equipped the Mate X6 with its second-gen Kunlun glass to improve the cover display’s durability. The company claims it offers two times better drop resistance than the previous generation and enhanced scratch resistance. Since foldable displays tend to be quite delicate, HUAWEI has also included a carbon fiber inner screen plate that boosts stiffness by 65% without significantly increasing the phone’s weight.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Additionally, the phone is IPX8 certified for water resistance up to 2 meters, features an aviation-grade 7-series aluminum alloy middle frame that’s 17% stronger, and has a new liquid-steel hinge that’s 27% stronger. HUAWEI has also introduced some notable changes on the camera front along with these durability improvements.

The Mate X6 features a new 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture, a 40MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 48MP f/3.0 4x zoom telephoto camera that can also handle macro shots. But the main refinement comes in the form of a new Ultra Chroma sensor with 1.5M spectral channels for enhanced color accuracy. HUAWEI claims this sensor improves color accuracy by 120%, resulting in more natural-looking shots.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

HUAWEI has also packed a 5,100mAh battery on the device that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless charging with compatible HUAWEI SuperCharge chargers. On the software front, the company has introduced a new feature that lets users run three apps in parallel, called “stereoscopic multi-window multi-tasking.”

Alongside the Mate X6, HUAWEI has announced international availability for the HUAWEI Nova 13 Pro and the Freebuds Pro 4. The new Nova model sports a 6.76-inch quad-curved LTPO panel, a 60MP+8MP dual-selfie camera setup, and a 50MP rear-facing triple camera setup with a 10-channel color temperature sensor and a laser focus sensor. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging at 100W.

The HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 4 are premium wireless earbuds featuring a lightweight design with shape-memory foam ear tips, a dual driver setup, triple adaptive EQ, and tri-mic hybrid noise cancelation. The earbuds also offer an AI-powered noise cancelation feature for calls that can eliminate up to 100dB of background noise and winds up to 10m/s, IP54 splash resistance, and up to 31 hours of total battery life with 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

As far as pricing goes, HUAWEI has shared that the Mate X6 equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage is set to retail for €1,999. So far we haven’t heard anything about plans for bringing the phone stateside, but we’ll update this post with any additional release details as they become available.

