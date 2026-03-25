This new flagship isn't a Samsung, but it's a literal Fan Edition

TL;DR The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition swaps passive cooling for a built-in turbofan to prioritize sustained performance.

The fan dynamically adjusts speed and works with 1,200+ vents and thermal fins for real heat control.

However, one camera is gone, specifically the 6.2x periscope zoom, leaving a triple-camera setup instead.

HUAWEI is known for trying all sorts of ideas, but its latest release marks a real change for the Mate series. The new HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro Max Wind Edition lives up to its name as a performance-focused flagship, replacing standard passive cooling with an actual spinning turbofan.

It’s a bold change that tackles the industry’s oldest enemy: thermal throttling. However, it forces a compromise that might give photography purists pause.

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Modern chips like the Kirin 9030 Pro in this phone are very powerful, but they also produce a lot of heat. Most phones use vapor chambers, which are basically flat heat pipes, to move heat away. HUAWEI decided this approach was not enough.

The Wind Edition introduces a biomimetic wing-shaped turbofan tucked directly inside the camera housing, as shown in the company’s Weibo post. To make this work, HUAWEI had to get creative with the chassis, adding over 1,200 ventilation holes and specialized thermal fins. The fan isn’t just a gimmick; it adjusts its speed based on your workload.

This phone is built for performance and is designed to keep running at top speed. By keeping the Kirin 9030 Pro cool, HUAWEI says the Wind Edition can stay fast much longer than the regular Mate 80 Pro Max. It also introduces HyperSpace Memory, a new software feature that uses the 1TB of storage to increase the 16GB of RAM to a virtual 20GB.

However, making room for the fan and the necessary airflow meant HUAWEI had to remove one of the cameras on the back. The standard Pro Max has four cameras, but the Wind Edition leaves out the 6.2x periscope lens. You still get a strong triple camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture (f/1.4–f/4.0), a 40MP ultrawide, and a 50MP macro telephoto.

Starting at 8,499 Yuan (about $1,235), the Wind Edition is aimed at gamers and power users who value steady performance over extreme zoom. Even with all the air vents, it still offers IP69 water resistance, which is quite an engineering feat.

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