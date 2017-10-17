In case you missed it, it didn’t take long yesterday for attendees at Huawei’s Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro launch to notice the device was running a little hot and that the battery was draining unusually quickly for a device fresh out of the box. Huawei spokespeople at the event identified it as a “Google bug” and left it at that. A patch was promised and Google acknowledged it was working on something.

Here we are less than 24 hours later and the update is now being pushed out. An email from Huawei PR simply states that the Google bug affecting Mate 10 Pro performance has been fixed in the update. While some noted excessive Google Play Services battery drain on the Mate 10 Pro, I didn’t see the same results (although my unit was running hot last night). Either way, all evidence pointed to an issue with Gapps.