HUAWEI has a crazy new way to transfer files: You literally grab them with your hand

This AI Teleportation feature lets you make a grabbing gesture to grab files on one device and then drop them on another.

The feature is limited to the new Mate 70 series, Mate X6, and MatePad Pro 13.2.

There’s no shortage of options if you want to transfer files from your Android phone to another device, such as Quick Share, third-party sharing apps, email, messaging apps, cloud storage, and more. Now, HUAWEI has revealed a crazy way to share content across devices.

HUAWEI just announced the Mate 70 series and Mate X6 foldable phone in China, and these devices all come with a so-called AI Teleportation feature (according to machine translation). This allows you to make a grabbing gesture to “grab” content and then let go over the desired device to transfer it. Check out the video above and the short clip below.

The company website notes that this feature works with images and screenshots for now. I hope it extends to other file types too, such as documents, although I’m guessing the feature won’t be seamless with larger files like high-resolution videos or huge PowerPoint presentations.

HUAWEI says this feature is restricted to the Mate 70 series, Mate X6, and MatePad Pro 12.3 tablet. But depending on how well this works, I wouldn’t mind seeing other Android OEMs grab (heh) this feature.

The Mate 70 Pro Plus, in particular, certainly brings some impressive hardware otherwise. This includes a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED screen, 3D face unlock, a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired/80W wireless charging, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance. The phone is also said to be powered by a 12-core Kirin processor, but HUAWEI is keeping its cards close to its chest. Expect a 50MP variable aperture main camera (RYYB sensor), a 40MP ultrawide lens, a 48MP 4x camera (f/2.1, RYYB), and a 1.5MP “red maple” color sensor.

Meanwhile, the Mate X6 is an in-folding foldable phone much like the Galaxy Z Fold series. Hardware highlights here include a 9.9mm thick design, IPX8 rating, a quad-curved smartphone display (6.45-inch, 120Hz, LTPO), a 7.93-inch folding panel (120Hz, LTPO), and a 5,110mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The foldable also offers a 50MP variable aperture camera (RYYB), a 40MP ultrawide camera, a 48MP 4x camera (RYYB), and that 1.5MP color sensor.

