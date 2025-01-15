The FreeBuds Pro 4 are HUAWEI’s finest earbuds to date

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are the brand's most advanced true wireless earbuds, offering excellent sound quality, effective ANC, and a refined design at a competitive price of €199. With features like 24-bit audio, lossless codecs, and memory foam tips for superior fit and isolation, they compete directly with high-end models like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. While their best features, including full app functionality and high-fidelity audio, are exclusive to HUAWEI devices, they remain a strong value for non-HUAWEI users. Comfortable for long wear and versatile in use, the FreeBuds Pro 4 are an ideal choice for those seeking premium performance without breaking the bank.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 review: At a glance What is it? HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are the company’s most performance (and priciest) true wireless earbuds. A true AirPods Pro 2 competitor, they offer excellent sound quality and a bevy of features.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are the company’s most performance (and priciest) true wireless earbuds. A true AirPods Pro 2 competitor, they offer excellent sound quality and a bevy of features. What is the price? In European markets, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 retail for €199 (~$205). HUAWEI frequently offers promos and bundles, so keep an eye out for a deal.

In European markets, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 retail for €199 (~$205). HUAWEI frequently offers promos and bundles, so keep an eye out for a deal. Where can you buy it? As of January 15, 2025, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are available through HUAWEI’s own website.

As of January 15, 2025, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are available through HUAWEI’s own website. How did we test it? I tested the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 for several weeks. The review unit was supplied by HUAWEI.

I tested the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 for several weeks. The review unit was supplied by HUAWEI. Is it worth it? The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 offer top-tier sound quality, features, and design, but are more affordable than competitors like AirPods Pro 2 or Sony WF-1000XM5. They offer great value for money, even if some features are only accessible to owners of HUAWEI smartphones.

Should you buy the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4?

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to test many of HUAWEI’s audio products, beginning with the very first generation of the FreeBuds Pro series. The FreeBuds Pro 2 have been my daily-wear earbuds for more than two years, and if I hadn’t received the FreeBuds Pro 4 for evaluation, I would have happily continued using them. Naturally, I was eager to see how HUAWEI had improved upon the previous generations. My verdict? The FreeBuds Pro 4 are HUAWEI’s finest true wireless earbuds to date, even if the improvements are a matter of subtle refinement rather than dramatic overhauls.

On the outside, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 retain a familiar aesthetic. The overall design is somewhat reminiscent of AirPods — depending on your perspective, for better or worse — but with a distinct touch of HUAWEI’s own elegant design language. I tested the black version, though the earbuds are also available in white and a lovely light green.

The satin black and gold accents really work on the FreeBuds Pro 4’s charging case and earbuds. I don’t normally like gold on electronics, but here it hits the perfect balance between cool looks and understated refinement.

The FreeBuds Pro 4 are HUAWEI’s finest earbuds to date, even if the improvements are subtle refinements rather than dramatic overhauls.

Comfort is another strong suit. The earbuds are lightweight with smoothly curved edges, allowing for hours of use without discomfort. One little upgrade compared to previous generations is the extra set of memory foam ear tips you’ll find in the box. HUAWEI recommends them for optimal noise cancelation and sound isolation, as they fill out the space in your ear better than conventional silicone tips. In total, you can choose from four sizes of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) and three memory foam tips (S, M, L), so if you’re particular about tips, the FreeBuds Pro 4 are a great choice.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 deliver an exceptional listening experience. Lower ranges sound rich and luscious, vocals are crystalline, and I encountered no distortion of any kind. The overall sound quality leaves little room for criticism. I’d confidently say that all but the most demanding audiophiles will be thoroughly impressed with how these earbuds perform.

HUAWEI is keen to highlight technical achievements like lossless audio transmission at up to 2.3 Mbps and 24-bit audio, allowing for cleaner and more faithful audio reproduction. While those are impressive specs, there are a couple of things to note. The highest-fidelity sound can only be achieved with a compatible HUAWEI device (currently only the tri-fold Mate X6). In addition to a compatible phone, you’ll also need an equally high-quality audio source. In the end, though, even if you don’t care about the audiophile aspects, you’ll still probably love them.

Lower ranges sound rich and luscious, vocals are crystalline, and I encountered no distortion of any kind.

Besides sound quality, good battery life is the other big factor for most earbuds users, and the FreeBuds Pro 4 don’t disappoint. According to standardized battery tests conducted by our colleagues at SoundGuys, the earbuds lasted 4.5 hours with active noise cancelation (ANC) enabled, closely matching HUAWEI’s official claim. With ANC turned off, battery life extends to approximately 6 hours. For comparison, the AirPods Pro 2 lasted about 5.5 hours under the same conditions.

In my use, which mostly involved taking video calls and listening to music in a fairly quiet office environment, the FreeBuds Pro 4 offered excellent battery life. It’s more than enough for multiple hours of continuous listening, and topping up is as simple as placing them back into their case for half an hour.

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

ANC on the FreeBuds Pro 4 is highly effective, noticeably cutting down on noises, especially monotonous ones like the hum of an engine or a vacuum cleaner. Again, SoundGuys’ standardized testing confirmed this.

One area where I noticed a drastic improvement compared to the previous generation was in voice call quality and external noise blocking. To test this, I recorded myself talking next to a running vacuum, and the FreeBuds Pro 4 removed the noise completely while maintaining the clarity of my voice. By comparison, the FreeBuds Pro 2 removed the noise but distorted my voice and generated annoying popping artifacts. This is an area where HUAWEI really stepped up, so if taking calls in noisy environments is important to you, you’ll definitely want the FreeBuds Pro 4.

The FreeBuds Pro 4 removed the noise completely while maintaining the clarity of my voice — even next to a running vacuum cleaner.

Other small quality-of-life improvements I wanted to highlight are the tiny beveled areas on the earbuds’ stems, which make it clear where to touch them to perform gestures, as well as the tiny click noises the earbuds make when they detect squeezes. These two features combined make the gestures more intuitive and easier to perform.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are excellent earbuds, but the improvements from previous generations are not massive, especially when it comes to the core features of sound quality, ANC, and battery life. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend upgrading from the FreeBuds Pro 3 or FreeBuds Pro 2 if they still work okay.

You should note that the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 deliver their best audio quality when paired with a HUAWEI device. Additionally, the AI Life companion app for customization, firmware updates, and advanced settings is only available on HUAWEI devices. While still compatible with other devices, the earbuds’ premium features are best experienced within HUAWEI’s ecosystem.

To summarize, I continue to be impressed with HUAWEI’s audio products. The FreeBuds Pro 4 deliver outstanding sound quality, solid battery life, and effective ANC, all while incorporating thoughtful design features that enhance usability. They are a refined, comfortable, and well-rounded pair of true wireless earbuds that leave little to be desired. Importantly, they’re also more accessible in terms of pricing than direct competitors from Apple, Sony, Bose, and others.

If you’re seeking premium performance without breaking the bank, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are an easy recommendation.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 Excellent sound quality • Great noise suppression during calls • Effective ANC MSRP: €199.00 HUAWEI's best earbuds to date. HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 are the company’s most performance (and priciest) true wireless earbuds. A true AirPods Pro 2 competitor, they offer excellent sound quality and a bevy of features. See price at Huawei Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4

What are the best HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 alternatives?

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

There are plenty of options when it comes to ANC-enabled earbuds, but here are some that match the FreeBuds Pro 4 in terms of features and price range. Sony WF-1000XM5 ($298 at Amazon) : Sony’s flagship earbuds are known for their class-leading noise cancelation and excellent sound quality. With a premium build, 24-bit audio processing, and LDAC support, the XM5 earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience. However, they are priced significantly higher than the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 and don’t include memory foam ear tips in the box, which may affect comfort and noise isolation for some users.

: Sony’s flagship earbuds are known for their class-leading noise cancelation and excellent sound quality. With a premium build, 24-bit audio processing, and LDAC support, the XM5 earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience. However, they are priced significantly higher than the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 and don’t include memory foam ear tips in the box, which may affect comfort and noise isolation for some users. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) ($239 at Amazon) : Perfect for iPhone users, the AirPods Pro 2 offer seamless integration, strong ANC, and great sound quality with Spatial Audio support. However, they lack features like a customizable EQ and Bluetooth multipoint, both features available on the FreeBuds Pro 4. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, these are an easy pick, but Android users may find the FreeBuds Pro 4 a better and cheaper alternative.

: Perfect for iPhone users, the AirPods Pro 2 offer seamless integration, strong ANC, and great sound quality with Spatial Audio support. However, they lack features like a customizable EQ and Bluetooth multipoint, both features available on the FreeBuds Pro 4. If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, these are an easy pick, but Android users may find the FreeBuds Pro 4 a better and cheaper alternative. Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 ($279.99 at Amazon): These premium earbuds stand out for their ANC, surpassing most competitors. They offer excellent comfort, versatile connectivity (including wired options via the case), and features like Bluetooth Multipoint, Dolby Atmos with head tracking, and a sleep mode with white noise. Ideal for those seeking top-tier ANC and versatility without budget constraints.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 specs

Feature Details Design

Compact in-ear design; available in black, white, and green.

Dimensions

Earbuds: 29.1 x 21.8 x 23.7 mm, 5.8 g each; Case: 46.9 x 65.9 x 24.5 mm, 47 g.



Drivers

11mm dynamic driver and planar diaphragm; 14Hz–48kHz frequency range.

ANC

Reduces ambient noise by up to 100dB with dynamic adjustment.

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.2; dual-device support; HarmonyOS integration.

Audio codecs

L2HC 4.0 and LDAC support for high-resolution audio.

Battery life

6.5-7 hours (ANC off); 31-33 hours with case;



4.5-5 hours (ANC on); 22-23 hours with case;

Controls

Touch and head gestures for playback and calls.

Water resistance

IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

Other features

Spatial audio, memory foam ear tips, and multi-size ear tips included.

Built-in and custom equalizers, tip fit test, Find My Earbuds support.



HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 review: FAQ

What devices are compatible with the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4? The FreeBuds Pro 4 are compatible via Bluetooth 5.2 with any mobile device or PC. The best audio quality requires a compatible HUAWEI device. Access to some features and configuration options requires the HUAWEI AI Life app.

What ear tips are included in the box? The box includes four sizes of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) and three sizes of memory foam tips (S, M, L).

Do the earbuds have a transparency mode? Yes, they offer a transparency mode to let in ambient sound when needed.

How do you toggle the ANC on the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4? You can toggle between ANC modes using the AI Life app or by pinching and holding the stem on either earbud.

Can you connect the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 to multiple devices? Yes, the earbuds support dual-device connectivity, allowing you to switch between two devices like a phone and PC.

Does the charging case support wireless charging? Yes, the case supports wireless charging (5W) in addition to USB-C.

You might like

Comments