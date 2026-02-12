This smartwatch says it can evaluate your diabetes risk without a fingerprick

TL;DR HUAWEI unveiled a new diabetes risk assessment feature at the World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai.

The system analyzes physiological markers over three to 14 days using PPG (photoplethysmography) and other onboard sensors.

The feature is already rolling out to the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro via OTA update, with more models set to follow.

HUAWEI is doubling down on health tech, and its latest move aims to tackle one of the world’s most silent health crises using smartwatches. At the World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai, the company introduced a new blood sugar monitoring feature that can tell you if you’re at risk of developing diabetes, all from your wrist.

To be clear, this feature does not measure your blood glucose levels directly. You won’t see mmol/L or mg/dL readings on your wrist. Instead, it looks at several physiological markers over three to 14 days using a smartwatch’s photoplethysmography (PPG) technology and other sensors (via Emirates247).

The smartwatch industry has long teased non-invasive glucose monitoring as the holy grail. Apple and Samsung have been working on it. Meanwhile, Huawei is focusing on what is possible now: risk modeling using data from multiple health sensors.

Right now, the feature is live on the HUAWEI Watch GT 6 Pro via an OTA update. The company confirms more smartwatch models will get the feature.

If you’ve been following HUAWEI’s wearable journey, you know this isn’t exactly its first rodeo with metabolic tracking. The company has been baking non-invasive risk tech into its lineup since the HUAWEI Watch 4, and the Watch D line has long offered medical-grade blood pressure monitoring. This new diabetes risk assessment builds on those earlier features.

If you’re using a compatible smartwatch, you’ll be able to run the diabetes risk assessment through the Diabetes Risk app. The system evaluates trends and gives you a risk indication, encouraging lifestyle adjustments or medical consultation if needed.

Keep in mind that this is a screening tool. It is meant to highlight possible risk factors, not to replace clinical tests. If you are looking for needle-free continuous glucose monitoring, this feature does not provide that.

