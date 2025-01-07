HP's latest EliteBook devices have built-in NPUs and the latest Intel processors

HP

TL;DR HP has unveiled several new consumer-level laptops at CES 2025, including three new members of the EliteBook family.

The Elite X is the most basic tier, with the X Flip offering the same experience but in a 2-in-1.

If you want the very best features, including a 3K display, you’ll want to look at the new EliteBook Ultra.

As CES 2025 marches on we’re seeing tons of new laptops from all the usual suspects, HP included. While many of their efforts are around gaming devices like the Omen series, HP is showcasing some great everyday workhorses as well including three new members of the EliteBook family. All three devices share some similarities, including 14-inch displays, but differ in form factor and pricing.

The EliteBook X G1i is designed as the most affordable entry in the new lineup. As for what’s under the hood, the EliteBook X will be powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors, complete with NPUs, up to 2TB of storage, and memory that peaks at 32GB. There’s also a beautiful 2.5k display with peak brightness options ranging from 400 to 500-nit or even 800-nits. It’s also not too heavy at around 3.6 pounds and with a thickness of .69-inches.

Want something a bit more flexible? The EliteBook X Flip is very similar in design and feature set but offers a 2-in-1 design and is a bit heavier at 3.06 pounds. It might weigh more, but it’s actually less bulky than the standard model. Just like with the X G1i, you’ll get up to Core 7 processor support, up to 32GB of RAM, and storage up to 2TB in size.

For those who want the most feature-packed option on the list, you’ll want to turn your attention to the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i. It has many of the same features including support for the very best Intel processors, again with NPUs for better AI support. This model packs a higher quality 3K OLED display that supports the entire DCI-P3 color gamut and has a max brightness of 400 nits. It’s also the lightest at just 2.63 pounds, or about half a pound lighter than the starting weight of the EliteBook X. While the former two models have a decent 5MP webcam, this model takes things a step further with an upgrade to 8MP as well.

HP hasn’t given us many details on release dates or final pricing, other than the line is expected to arrive this month. We also know the EliteBook Ultra G1i will start at $2,019 and go up from there, which isn’t too surprising considering it is the highest-end model on offer.

