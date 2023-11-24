Your Apple Watch is a great companion. You can use it to check your messages, make calls, play music, make payments, and much more. But can you watch YouTube videos on it? You actually can! Let’s show you how to watch YouTube on your Apple Watch.

To watch YouTube on your Apple Watch, you'll need to install the third-party WatchTube app. From the Apple Watch, launch the App Store , tap on the Search function, and look for WatchTube . Tap on the app to enter its page, then select Get . When asked, double-press the side button to confirm.

How to watch YouTube on your Apple Watch

Don’t get too excited just yet! There is actually no official YouTube support for the Apple Watch. And it makes sense. A wearable like the Apple Watch wasn’t designed for consuming video. The screen is tiny, and it will take a toll on the tiny battery.

If you really want to enjoy YouTube videos on it, though, you can use a third-party app called WatchTube. Let’s show you how to get it.

How to download the WatchTube app for Apple Watch from an iPhone:

You don’t need to download Apple Watch apps from the actually wearable. If it’s easier, these apps can also be downloaded using your paired iPhone.

On your iPhone, launch the Watch app. Go into the My Watch tab. Search for WatchTube. Here’s the direct link, if you want to save time. Tap on the app, then select Get.

Once the WatchTube app is installed, you can launch it and start enjoying your YouTube videos.

By the way, your Apple Watch may have a bunch of other hidden gems. Check out our list of the best Apple Watch Series 9 tips and tricks.