How to use TikTok voice filters

TikTok offers ample video editing options to showcase your creativity on the platform. One such feature is the ability to change your voice in a recorded video. You can pick from several voice filters or record sound to change your voice. It’s a nice, fun element to boost your TikTok engagement with minimal effort.

QUICK ANSWER

To use voice filters, open the TikTok app, tap the + icon, and record a video. Expand video editing options and select Voice. You can check the available voice filters and an option to record sound. Apply a voice filter that fits the video context and publish it on the platform. You can make your voice sound like a cat, a draining battery, a robot, a megaphone announcement, and more.

How to use voice effects on TikTok Before we start, remember that you may not have access to all of TikTok’s voice filters. So don’t be surprised if a specific voice effect you’re looking for is unavailable in your part of the world, as the company has not released all of them in every region.

With that out of the way, use the following steps to explore and apply voice effects on TikTok. Launch TikTok on your phone. Tap the + icon at the top.

Slide to 15s, 60s, or 3m mode and record your video as usual. Tap the checkmark.

Use the down arrow icon on the right to expand video editing options. Tap Voice. Select a voice effect and tap the play icon to check the voiceover in action.

You can also hit Record and record your voiceover for the video. You can disable the original sound from the bottom left corner. Tap Done. Select Save at the top. TikTok takes you back to the main screen with your selected voice filter. You can explore other editing options to create a trendy short video. Tap Next. Check the usual sharing and privacy options, tag people, and hit Post. Adding voice filters to TikTok videos is just one of the ways to make your videos engaging. If you have just started with TikTok, the available options at your fingertips can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, making trendy TikTok videos is surprisingly simple.

