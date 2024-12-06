How to unlock more clothes and outfits in Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki is unique in that everything revolves around outfits. Your abilities, skills, and stats in style competitions are directly tied to which clothes you’re wearing, so unlocking more clothing is critical to advancing in the game. Also, it lets you show off your style, which, let’s be honest, is more important than maxing out your stats.

There are several ways to unlock more clothes and outfits in Infinity Nikki, and we’ll run through each one below. You’ll be a top-tier stylist in no time!

How to collect more outfits

What do clothes and outfits do in Infinity Nikki?

Clothes in Infinity Nikki represent just about everything: abilities, stats, and of course, your style. That first category is the most important, since collecting a certain outfit can unlock a new ability. Here’s a quick list of some of the exploration outfits you collect early in the game: Bubbly Voyage — Unlocks Floating during the tutorial.

— Unlocks Floating during the tutorial. Wind of Purity — Unlocks Purification during the tutorial.

— Unlocks Purification during the tutorial. Bye-Bye Dust — Unlocks Animal Grooming.

— Unlocks Animal Grooming. Rippling Serenity — Unlocks Fishing.

— Unlocks Fishing. Afternoon Shin — Unlocks Bug Catching.

— Unlocks Bug Catching. Fully Charged — Unlocks Electrician. Note that other outfits can offer the same abilities, so you can still customize your appearance while playing through the game.

The other major use of clothes in Infinity Nikki is style challenges. These have you pick out an outfit to max out a given style, while can be Elegant, Sweet, Cool, Fresh, or Sexy. You can also use bonuses for wearing clothes with a given tag, such as Formal, Retro, or Trendy. Having a wide variety of clothes to choose from is essential to getting perfect scores in style challenges.

At launch, all outfits contain nine articles of clothing, but if previous games in the series are any indication, this number may increase in the future.

How to collect more outfits in Infinity Nikki

There are several ways to collect more clothes and outfits in Infinity Nikki, and most do not require spending real money.

The first is to progress through the story. Completing main story quests can unlock full outfit sketches, typically with abilities attached to them. Side quests usually reward a sketch for a single article of clothing, although it might only give Bling or other items.

While exploring new areas, you may also find chests filled with a sketch for a new article of clothing. Be sure to check every nook and cranny for these, since they aren’t indicated on the map. They are more difficult to find than Whimstars, which Momo can point out when nearby.

You will need to craft clothing after you've collected the sketches.

It’s worth mentioning that these are only sketches, and you’ll need to craft the clothing before you can wear it. This involves collecting materials from exploring or using abilities to collect bugs, wool from animals, etc.

Another way to expand your wardrobe is to buy clothes from the in-game boutiques. These offer a handful of items for purchase with Bling. Be careful which ones you buy first, as Bling can be a bottleneck in the early game.

Being a gacha game, you can obviously pull for outfits. There are limited-time banners, which use Revelation Crystals, and a permanent banner, which uses Resonite Crystals. You can select a specific outfit for a pity system, but no matter how you slice it, you will need to use hundreds of pulls to collect a full outfit. Don’t rely on this option unless you’re willing to spend a lot of real-world money. You can get some pulls from gameplay or by redeeming codes, but they are few and far between.

Speaking of real-world money, you can also access outfits by making purchases in the store, which is found in the Pear-Pal menu. Spending any money will unlock the Bibcoon Realm outfit, and you can use the premium currency Stellarite to buy full outfits. These outfits rotate over time, but a single outfit can cost anywhere from $1-30, so make sure you budget accordingly.

FAQs

How many articles of clothing are in a full outfit in Infinity Nikki? Currently, every outfit contains nine articles of clothing, but this number may increase in future updates.

Do I need to spend money to unlock outfits in Infinity Nikki? No! Most outfits can be unlocked for free, although rare outfits require spending money or using the gacha system.

Why can't I wear the clothing I just got in Infinity Nikki? Odds are you’ve only gotten a sketch. You’ll need to craft the piece first, which can be done in the Sketches menu (second icon from the top right).

