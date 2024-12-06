How to redeem codes in Infinity Nikki (plus the best codes to start)

Everybody loves free stuff, and when it comes to gacha games like Infinity Nikki, one of the best ways to get free stuff is with limited-time codes. Thankfully, the game launched with a handful of codes to help you get started, although it doesn’t tell you how to redeem them.

It’s hidden behind a few menus, but keep reading and you’ll be redeeming Infinity Nikki codes in no time.

To redeem codes in Infinity Nikki, you must first compete the tutorial to unlock the Pear-Pal. Then, tap the Pear-Pal icon in the very top left, then tap the gear icon to open settings. From there, switch to the Other tab and scroll down to the bottom to find Redeem Code.

Best codes in Infinity Nikki At launch, there’s a handful of codes available, and they can really help you get a head start. Note that these are case-sensitive, so you’ll need to enter them exactly as they appear below.

Here’s the full list and when they’re set to expire: infinitynikki1205 — Limited-Time Revelation Crystal x20 (20 limited banner pulls). Expires December 19.

— Limited-Time Revelation Crystal x20 (20 limited banner pulls). Expires December 19. BDAYSURPRISE – Diamond x126. Expires December 31.

– Diamond x126. Expires December 31. GIFTTONIKKI – Diamond x90. Expires December 31.

– Diamond x90. Expires December 31. GIFTFROMMOMO – Diamond x80. Expires December 31.

– Diamond x80. Expires December 31. nikkihappybirthday2024 – Diamonds x500, Energy Crystal x2, Bling x12,600. Expires January 1, 2025.

– Diamonds x500, Energy Crystal x2, Bling x12,600. Expires January 1, 2025. NIKKITHEBEST – Diamonds x126. Expires January 1, 2025.

– Diamonds x126. Expires January 1, 2025. QUACKQUACK – Diamonds x126. Expires January 1, 2025.

How to redeem codes in Infinity Nikki

To access those sweet rewards, you’ll first need to complete the tutorial. This typically takes less than an hour, and once it’s finished, you’ll get a Pear-Pal. This is essentially the main menu of the game, and it’s where you’ll need to go to redeem your codes.

Once you have the Pear-Pal, tap the bear icon in the top left to open the menu. Then, hit the gear icon to open settings.

There are a few tabs here, but you’ll want the last one called Other. At the bottom of that list, you’ll find Redeem Code. Enter one of the codes above, and your rewards will instantly be added to your collection. There is no need to open your mailbox to claim them!

FAQs

Are there codes in Infinity Nikki? Yes, there are many codes available to redeem for materials and free pulls in Infinity Nikki.

Why don't I have a Pear-Pal? You need to compete the tutorial first, then you’ll receive your Pear-Pal and the ability to redeem codes.

Do Infinity Nikki codes expire? Yes, Infinity Nikki codes do expire, often in less than a month. Make sure you enter them quickly so you don’t miss out!

