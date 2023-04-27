If you have Boost Mobile, you may be able to unlock your smartphone. Here’s how to unlock a Boost Mobile phone, and what you need to know about the company’s unlocking policy.

QUICK ANSWER To unlock a Boost Mobile phone, call customer service at 1-833-50-BOOST (833-502-6678). Ask the representative to unlock your phone, and they'll guide you through the process. For Boost Mobile's policies and restrictions on unlocking, see below. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Boost Mobile's unlock policy?

How to unlock a Boost Mobile phone

What is Boost Mobile’s unlock policy?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Boost Mobile lets its customers unlock their phones, but there are some things you should know. Namely, your phone must meet some basic requirements: Your device is capable of being SIM unlocked. Typically, any Boost phone manufactured after February 2015 should work.

Your device hasn’t been reported as lost or stolen, or otherwise flagged as ineligible.

You’ve had the device active on your account for at least 12 months.

Your account is active and in good standing (that is, you have no unpaid bills).

How to unlock a Boost Mobile phone If your phone is eligible, here’s what to do: Call Boost Mobile customer service at 1-833-50-BOOST (833-502-6678). When you get in touch with a representative, ask to unlock your phone. The representative will guide you through the process You may receive an MSL code, which the representative will tell you how to input into your phone or share with another carrier. This is mainly for phones built before February 2015, however. The unlocking process can take up to 2 business days to complete for phones not under a BoostUP! installment plan. You’ll receive a confirmation email when it finishes. Be sure to leave your SIM card in your phone until then, and keep the phone connected to the Boost Mobile network or Wi-Fi. It’s also a good idea to back up your contacts and other data before unlocking, just in case.

FAQs

Do I have to wait 12 months to unlock my Boost Mobile phone? The only exception to the 12-month rule is for active military personnel deployed overseas and their families. You’ll have to provide proof of your deployment papers if this is the case, and each phone number can only secure two unlocked devices within a 12-month period.

How long will it take to unlock my phone? It can take up to 2 business days to unlock your Boost Mobile phone after you make the call to do so, so keep your SIM card inside your phone until you get a confirmation email. You’ll also need to stay connected to Boost or Wi-Fi.

I bought a phone from another company before signing up with Boost Mobile, can it be unlocked? You should call Boost customer service before purchasing a phone to see if it can be unlocked for Boost Mobile. It may not always be possible.

Comments