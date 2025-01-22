The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is all the rage, and we know many of you will be getting your shiny new device very soon. After you’re done setting it up, getting all your apps, and playing around with it, the time to turn it off will inevitably come. How do you do this? Manufacturers are making it harder to shut down smartphones, but there are multiple ways to do so. Let’s show you how to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Turn off the Samsung Galaxy S25 using the hardware keys Samsung hasn’t released devices with dedicated power buttons for several generations. This is why you may trigger Bixby/Gemini every single time you press the side key. How do you get the power menu to pop up? We know this can be confusing, but the process is relatively simple once you learn it.

Press the side and volume down buttons to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S25: Press and hold the side and volume down buttons simultaneously. After holding for some seconds, the power menu will show up. Tap on Power off. You can also select Restart, if you prefer. Select Power off or Restart again to confirm the action.

You can remap the side key to turn off the Samsung Galaxy S25 I am not much of a Bixby or digital assistant user, so I don’t benefit much from having the side key launching it. If you’re like me, or simply prefer the old ways, you can remap the side key to do other things, including launching the power menu. You just have to dig a bit into the settings. Let’s show you how this is done.

How to remap the Galaxy S25 side button to turn off the phone: Launch the Settings app. Select Advanced features. Tap on the Side button. Under Press and hold, select Power off menu.

Next time you press and hold the side button, you’ll see the power menu, instead of Bixby.

The notification panel has a power option Some of you may prefer not to deal with physical buttons at all. If you are more of a software kind of person, there’s a simple way to reach a software button that launches the power menu.

How to find the power button in the notification panel: Swipe down from the top of the screen. Swipe down from the top of the screen again. This will expand your options. Look in the top-right corner. There will be a power icon there. Tap on it. Select Power off. Select Power off again to confirm the action.

You can ask Bixby/Gemini to turn off the Galaxy S25 Bixby is Samsung’s own digital assistant, while Gemini became the default assistant on the Galaxy S25 series. They can help you do a bunch of things on your Samsung Galaxy S25, including turning off the phone. All you have to do is ask away!

Ask Bixby/Gemini to turn off the phone: Launch Bixby/Gemini. If you haven’t remapped the side key, press and hold on it. If you’ve activated it, you can also say, “Hi, Bixby.” Say or type, “Turn the phone off.” Bixby/Gemini will ask you if you are sure. Either say “yes” or manually tap on Power off. Bixby/Gemini will take care of the rest!

How to force restart the Galaxy S25 If your device isn’t responsive, you likely won’t be able to use any of the above methods. However, there is a way to “force restart” Samsung devices. This should work regardless of any bugs or issues. If it doesn’t, you likely have a more serious issue with the device.

How to force restart the Galaxy S25: Simultaneously press and hold both the side and volume down buttons. Keep holding for about 10-15 seconds. The screen will turn off. You can let go of the buttons now. The device will restart on its own. Just wait.

How do I get out of Safe Mode on the Samsung Galaxy S25? The most straightforward way to exit Safe Mode is to restart your Samsung Galaxy S25 handset. You can use any of the instructions listed above to do so.

How do I factory reset a Samsung Galaxy S25? The easiest way to factory reset a Samsung Galaxy S25 is through the settings. Go into Settings > General management > Reset > Factory data reset > Reset > Delete all, and follow instructions to finish the process. There are more methods in our dedicated guide for factory resetting Android devices.

Can I track a Samsung Galaxy S25 if it's turned off? Samsung’s Find My Mobile can track newer Samsung devices even when turned off. This obviously includes the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Nearby Samsung products will continue to track the Galaxy S25 even if it’s off.

