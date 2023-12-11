Is your Android phone suddenly showing captions for all content? Live Caption is a helpful feature many modern smartphones support, but it can get annoying if it’s not something you need. Let’s show you how to turn off Live Caption on Android.

QUICK ANSWER To turn off Live Caption on Android, go to Settings > Accessibility > Live Caption and toggle off Use Live Caption.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 to formulate these instructions. Menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. Many handsets don’t even have this feature.

How to disable Live Caption on Android There are two ways to disable Live Caption on Android. Let’s walk you through both of them.

How to disable Live Caption from the settings: Launch the Settings app. Go into Sound & vibration. Tap on Live Caption. Toggle off Use Live Caption.

This option is also in the Accessibility features. You can go to Settings > Accessibility > Live Caption and toggle off Use Live Caption.

How to disable Live Caption from the volume controls: Press either the volume up or volume down button. You will see a Live Caption icon right below the volume slider. Tap on this Live Caption icon to toggle the function on or off.

FAQs

Which languages does Live Caption support? Which languages Live Caption supports depends on your device. Pixel 2 to Pixel 5 devices support only English. Pixel 6 and newer devices can caption English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish. More recent devices like the Pixel 7 and 8 series also support Hindi, in addition to all the other languages. Languages supported by other non-Pixel devices may vary.

Can Live Caption on Android translate? Yes, you can make it so that Live Caption translates text between the languages your device supports for this feature.

Does Live Caption on Android work with calls? Android’s Live Caption feature can transcribe calls, but you need to turn the feature on. Go to Settings > Sounds & vibration > Live Caption > Caption calls, and set it to Always.

Does Live Caption on Android affect battery life? Yes. Live Caption on Android will use your phone’s resources to transcribe speech locally. This means it will use more of your phone’s resources and, hence, more battery.

Does Live Caption on Android use more data? No. Android’s Live Caption feature works locally, so you don’t even need an internet connection to use it.

Comments