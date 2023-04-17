How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Samsung phone

We’d generally recommend against turning off the camera shutter effect on a smartphone, from Samsung or otherwise. Beyond letting you know that you got a shot, it can be important to the privacy and consent of others. If there’s a legitimate reason to disable the shutter sound, though, here’s how you can do it on any Samsung Galaxy phone.

How to turn off the camera shutter sound on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The most direct method involves the Camera app:

Open the Camera app.

Tap the Settings icon.

icon. Swipe to and then tap the switch next to Shutter sound.

If that option is missing for whatever reason, there’s a less ideal fallback using the Volume Down key on your phone:

Go to the homescreen.

Press the Volume Down key , then tap the three dots at the top of the slider.

, then tap the at the top of the slider. Turn down System volume all the way. This is less than ideal because you’ll mute all system sounds, not just the camera.

Samsung cautions that some phone models and carriers may not let you disable the shutter. This is most likely because of regional restrictions, meant to prevent people from sneaking photos of people in compromising positions.