How and where to trade in your PS4 for a PS5

If you already own one of Sony’s many PlayStation 4 consoles, you may want to exchange it for a next-gen PlayStation 5 and get your hands on all the new exclusive games. However, there are a few things to consider to get the most credit value for your old console. Here is everything you need to know about when, where, and how to trade in your PS4 for a PS5.

When should I trade in my PS4 for a PS5?

As you probably know, given the ongoing computer ship shortage, PS5s are incredibly popular and tend to sell out fast, so it is best to ensure that a retailer has a PS4 in stock if you want to trade in a PS4 towards its cost.

On the other hand, having both consoles at the same time is also helpful in transferring your data from your PS4 to your PS5. When setting up your PS5, you can connect it to your PS4 via an ethernet cable to quickly transfer your saved data to your PS5. Otherwise, to continue playing your games where you left off on your new console, you will have to perform a data transfer using the PS Plus could storage or an external USB drive. Once your data is transferred over, then you can trade in your PS4 for extra cash to buy some PS5 games.

The best PS4 trade-in deals for a PS5 Many electronic retailers will take your PS4 in exchange for gift cards or in-store credit towards a PS5. Here are the best trade-in deals to upgrade to Sony’s next-generation gaming console right now.

Get up to $100 for select PS4s at GameStop.

GameStop tends to have the most enticing trade-in offers for the PS4. As more consoles and services go digital, the video game retailer needs to offer hefty incentives on physical games and hardware to keep themselves in business.

The good news is that GameStop offers an additional $20 or more in-store credit when you trade in a PS4 console and even more if you have a GameStop Pro membership. Here’s how much trade-in credit you can get toward a PS5, depending on your PS4 console: PS4 500GB — Pro $66 / Regular $60

PS4 SLIM 1TB — Pro $72 / Regular $65

PS4 PRO 1TB — Pro $85 / Regular $75 As long as your console is in complete working condition with one PS4 controller and the power cable, you’re good to go. Remember that you will get more value for your console in the form of in-store credit than you would as just regular cash back. However, that shouldn’t be a problem if you’re planning to save up toward a PS5, as GameStop now has them regularly in stock.

Other options Amazon is the second-best bang for your buck when trading in gaming consoles. They will take any version of the PS4, and you can get $100 for a PS4 Pro 1Tb system. Walmart offers similar value for all versions of the PS4. BestBuy offers more for the PS4 Pro 1TB at $120, but that’s the only version of the console they will take. Each website has an estimated appraisal tool that you can fill out. Simply select which version of the PS4 you have and its condition to see a corresponding trade-in value. This way, you can check exactly how much your console is worth at various retailers.

With Amazon, you can ship your PS4 console to them for free. In contrast, you can drop off your PS4 in-store at your local Walmart or BestBuy. Note that you will have to have a working PS4 controller to trade in as well; GameStop is the only retailer that will take just the console.

Should you trade in your PS4 for a PS5 or PS5 Digital?

Now that you plan to part with your PS4, what kind of PS5 should you get? While the digital version is cheaper, the disc version does have its benefits.

It all depends on whether your library of PS4 games is primarily physical or digital. If mostly physical, you may want to opt for the disc version of the PS5 since it is backwards compatible. You can pop your PS4 discs into your PS5 and experience improved and enhanced graphics and mechanics on nearly all your old favorites. If you collect 4K movies, you can also play them on a PS5.

On the other hand, if most of your PS4 games are digital, you might as well get the cheaper PS5. Any games you buy from the PS Store will be ready to download on your PS5 when you sign in with the same PSN account. You can then trade any physical PS4 games you are willing to part with for extra cash. If you are a PS Plus subscriber, many hit PS4 titles are available digitally as part of the PS Plus Collection, exclusive to PS5 owners. You might as well trade in any physical duplicates.

Which PS5 is best for buying games?

You’ll find great deals on the PS Store and other retailers when buying new games. However, stores like GameStop tend to offer better discounts, especially on used games and when buying in bulk. So, in the long run, you may make your money back on the more expensive disc-enabled PS5 when buying discounted PS5 games from retailers. But if you plan to purchase new games on day one, it really doesn’t matter which console you choose.

FAQs

Does PS4 have trade-in value? Yes, depending on the condition and model of your PS4 console, you can receive a trade-in value of $60 up to $120.

Can you trade in a PS4 at GameStop? Yes, GameStop accepts PS4 trade-ins and will offer cash or in-store credit in return.

How much is a PS4 worth used? As long as your PS4 is in good, working condition, with all the cables and controller included, you can get between $60-$100 for it depending on the model.

Can I trade my PS4 for money? Yes, you can trade in your PS4 at retailers like GameStop, Amazon, BestBuy, or Walmart for cash or store credit.

Is a PS4 worth it in 2023? Even over a decade old, the PS4 is still a good console in 2023. Sony continues to release games on both PS4 and PS5 so you can play many of the latest games on PS4.

