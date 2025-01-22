Samsung smartphones are packed with features. There are usually multiple ways to do pretty much everything, and capturing a screen capture is not the exception. Today, we will show you how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. Let’s get right to it!

Take a screenshot using a hardware button combination

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This is the easiest way to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones, and it also works with pretty much all Android devices. Just press the side and volume down buttons simultaneously, and the device will take a screenshot.

As mentioned in the quick answer above, just make sure not to press and hold the buttons. Pressing and holding this button combination will trigger the power menu. It needs to be a quick press.

Try using palm swipe Again, Samsung devices are full of cool features and surprises. Among them is the ability to use “palm swipe” to capture a screenshot. Not only is it a more fun method, but it is also convenient, as it allows you to take a screenshot using only one hand, whereas the button combination method often requires using both hands.

How to use palm swipe to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S25: Swipe the longer edge of your palm across the Galaxy S25’s screen. You can do this either from left to right, or from right to left. The screen will flash, letting you know the screenshot has been captured. While palm swipe should be enabled by default, there is always a chance you turned the feature off without knowing.

How to enable palm swipe: Launch the Settings app. Go into Advanced features. Tap on Motions and gestures. Enable Palm swipe to capture.

Just ask Bixby or Gemini! Whether you use Bixby or Gemini (or Google Assistant), you can ask your digital assistant to take a screenshot for you. You don’t even need to use your hands! (Look, ma! No hands!).

How to ask your digital assistant to take a screenshot: On your Samsung Galaxy S25, navigate to whatever you want to take a screenshot of. Say, “Hi, Bixby,” “Hey Google,” or whichever variation of these you prefer. You can also launch these using the side button. Ask the digital assistant to “Take a screenshot.”

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can also use the S Pen

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you have the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you get access to a really cool little accessory: the S Pen. If you own the highest-end Galaxy S25 series handset, you can follow the steps below to take a screenshot with the included stylus.

How to take a screenshot using the S Pen: On your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, navigate to whatever you want to take a screenshot of. Retrieve the S Pen and hover the tip right over the screen, without making contact. This will launch the Air command menu. Select Screen write. This will take a screenshot; you can write over it and edit it if you wish. When done, hit Save.

Take a screenshot using the Edge Panel Here’s another fun tool Samsung offers its users. The Edge Panel is that small window you can pull from the side of the phone. It has a bunch of shortcuts, one of which can be a screen capture option! This one does require a bit of setting up, though. Let’s get started.

How to add the Take screenshot option to the Edge Panel: First, you’ll need to add the Tasks panel. Start by pulling out the Edge Panel. It’s on the upper-left side of the screen by default. Slide it out. Tap on the Settings gear icon at the bottom of the Edge Panel. Select the Tasks panel to enable it. It’s usually listed by default, but make sure before moving forward. Tap on the Edit option right below the Tasks panel. Make sure Take screenshot is added. If not, find it in the list of options and drag it to the panel.

How to use the Edge Panel to take a screenshot: Now you are set up! Navigate to whatever you want to take a screenshot of. When ready, pull out the Edge Panel. Swipe over to the Tasks panel. Then select Take screenshot.

How to use Scroll Capture We’re used to capturing only what the display can show, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Using Scroll Capture, you can create long screenshots of websites or apps, showcasing more than what the actual screen can display at once.

How to use Scroll Capture: Take a screenshot using any of the methods listed above. A preview will appear at the bottom of the screen, along with some extra options. Select the Scroll Capture button. It’s the one with the two arrows pointing down. Keep tapping the Scroll Capture button to continue capturing more of the page. The Samsung Galaxy S25 will automatically scroll down, stitch the images together, and output a single, long screenshot.

FAQs

Where can I change the screenshot settings on the Samsung Galaxy S25? You can change the screenshot settings on the Galaxy S25 series by going to Settings > Advanced features > Screenshots and screen recorder.

Where can I find my Samsung Galaxy S25 screenshots? The Samsung Galaxy S25 will store all your screenshots in the Gallery app, under Albums > Screenshots. You can also find them on Google Photos, under Collections > Screenshots. The exact storage location is Phone Storage > DCIM > Screenshots.

Why can't I take screenshots on my Samsung Galaxy S25? While rare, a few things could stop you from taking a screenshot. The first possible issue that comes to mind is that certain apps don’t allow it. This is common in apps with delicate information, such as banking or financial applications. Work accounts may also block screen capturing. It could also be a case of having no storage left.

