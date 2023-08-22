Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to sync your Wii remote to a PC or another Nintendo console
The Nintendo Wii remote is an iconic controller in the gaming world. Mixing motion controls with more conventional buttons, the remote provides endless fun across several Nintendo titles and beyond. But how do you sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii? And what about the Wii U, Nintendo Switch, or Windows PC? Find out below.
QUICK ANSWER
To sync your Wii remote to your Wii console, press the SYNC button on the Wii console, then the Wii remote. When the Wii remote's lights start blinking, press the SYNC button on the Wii console once more to confirm the pairing.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii
Syncing a Wii remote to its home console is as simple as pie.
- Switch on the Wii console by pressing the power button.
- Flick open the SD card slot cover on the Wii console, then press the red SYNC button.
- Next, remove the battery cover on the Wii remote, then press and release the SYNC button just below the batteries. The light on the remote should blink.
- While these lights are flashing, quickly head to the Wii console and press the red SYNC button once more.
- Your Wii remote should now the synced with the console.
How to sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii U
- Switch on the Wii U console by pressing the power button.
- Grab the Wii U GamePad and press the HOME button.
- Select Controller Settings > Pair below Wii Remote/Other Controllers.
- Press the SYNC button on the Wii remote.
- Wait for the Wii remote to connect to the Wii U.
- Tap Exit on the Wii U GamePad once the Wii remote is connected.
How to connect your Wii remote to a Windows PC
Connecting the Wii remote to a Windows PC is a little more complicated, and you will require a Bluetooth dongle.
- Open Bluetooth & other devices on the Windows settings page.
- Next, grab the Wii remote and hold down the 1 and 2 buttons to activate Bluetooth pairing mode.
- On your Windows PC, find a device listed with “Nintendo RVL-CNT” or similar in the name.
- Tap Pair without using a code.
- If all goes well, your Wii remote is now connected to your Windows PC.
You can now use your Wii remote with emulators like Dolphin Emulator.
Can a Wii remote connect to a Nintendo Switch?
For starters, you’ll need a compatible USB-C hub. Secondly, you’ll need a Bluetooth adapter compatible with the Switch. Many users recommend the 8bitDo USB Wireless Bluetooth Adapter Dongle 2.
- Switch on the Nintendo Switch.
- Connect the USB-C hub to the Switch’s USB port.
- Plug in the Bluetooth adapter to the hub.
- Next, press the sync button on the 8bitDo dongle.
- Press the SYNC button on the Wii remote.
- The Will remote should now be synced with the Switch.