How to sync your Wii remote to a PC or another Nintendo console

The Nintendo Wii remote is an iconic controller in the gaming world. Mixing motion controls with more conventional buttons, the remote provides endless fun across several Nintendo titles and beyond. But how do you sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii? And what about the Wii U, Nintendo Switch, or Windows PC? Find out below.

How to sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii Syncing a Wii remote to its home console is as simple as pie. Switch on the Wii console by pressing the power button. Flick open the SD card slot cover on the Wii console, then press the red SYNC button. Next, remove the battery cover on the Wii remote, then press and release the SYNC button just below the batteries. The light on the remote should blink. While these lights are flashing, quickly head to the Wii console and press the red SYNC button once more. Your Wii remote should now the synced with the console.

How to sync your Wii remote with a Nintendo Wii U

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There’s no need to toss out your old Wii remote if you own a Wii U. Connect the remote with the newer console with the following steps. Switch on the Wii U console by pressing the power button. Grab the Wii U GamePad and press the HOME button. Select Controller Settings > Pair below Wii Remote/Other Controllers. Press the SYNC button on the Wii remote. Wait for the Wii remote to connect to the Wii U. Tap Exit on the Wii U GamePad once the Wii remote is connected.

How to connect your Wii remote to a Windows PC Connecting the Wii remote to a Windows PC is a little more complicated, and you will require a Bluetooth dongle. Open Bluetooth & other devices on the Windows settings page. Next, grab the Wii remote and hold down the 1 and 2 buttons to activate Bluetooth pairing mode. On your Windows PC, find a device listed with “Nintendo RVL-CNT” or similar in the name. Tap Pair without using a code. If all goes well, your Wii remote is now connected to your Windows PC. You can now use your Wii remote with emulators like Dolphin Emulator.

Can a Wii remote connect to a Nintendo Switch?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You can connect a Wii remote to a Nintendo Switch, but you’ll need to jump through a few hoops. Unlike the Wii and Wii U, the Wii remote isn’t directly compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and you’ll need a few dongles and add-ons to facilitate the connection.

For starters, you’ll need a compatible USB-C hub. Secondly, you’ll need a Bluetooth adapter compatible with the Switch. Many users recommend the 8bitDo USB Wireless Bluetooth Adapter Dongle 2. Switch on the Nintendo Switch. Connect the USB-C hub to the Switch’s USB port. Plug in the Bluetooth adapter to the hub. Next, press the sync button on the 8bitDo dongle. Press the SYNC button on the Wii remote. The Will remote should now be synced with the Switch.

