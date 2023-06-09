How to sync MyFitnessPal with your Apple Watch

Reach your wellness goals even faster by adding one of the best Apple Watch apps for health and fitness right to your wrist. MyFitnessPal is more than just a calorie-tracking app, it’s also a dedicated gym companion and a valuable tool for reaching your goals. Learn how to sync MyFitnessPal to your Apple Watch and start pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

How to add the MyFitnessPal app to your Apple Watch

If you have Automatic App Install enabled in the Watch app, the MyFitnessPal app will install automatically on your Apple Watch once you’ve added the app to your iPhone. If not, follow the steps below. Launch the Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone.

on your paired iPhone. Tap the My Watch tab and scroll down to Available Apps.

and scroll down to Available Apps. Tap Install next to MyFitnessPal.

How to sync MyFitnessPal with Apple Health

Besides adding the MyFitnessPal app to your Apple Watch, you’ll need to sync the app with your Health app data. Open the MyFitnessPal app on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch and tap the More tab , then tap Apps & Devices .

on the iPhone paired with your Apple Watch and tap the , then tap . Scroll down to Health App or tap the search icon and type in Health.

or tap the and type in Health. Tap Health App.

Tap Settings below Health App.

below Health App. Tap Turn On All to grant MyFitnessPal access to your Health data, or specify the fields you would like enabled.

to grant MyFitnessPal access to your Health data, or specify the fields you would like enabled. Tap Allow in the top right corner.

What can you do on MyFitnessPal from your Apple Watch?

The MyFitnessPal app provides at-a-glance views of your daily nutrition data. On your wrist, you can check on your calories and macros, review your nutrient breakdown, and track steps, plus add water or quickly add calories on the go.

FAQs

How much does MyFitnessPal cost? MyFitnessPal is free to download but users can access more tools and features with a Premium account, an ad-free version which costs $19.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

What is MyFitnessPal used for? MyFitnessPal is a calorie-tracking app that deeply integrates with other fitness apps and services. It’s a great app for users who want a well-rounded approach to healthful eating.

Why won't my watch data sync with MyFitnessPal? There are many reasons that you can experience syncing issues; we recommend checking out our MyFitnessPal troubleshooting guide to diagnose and solve these issues. That said, the simplest fix is to disconnect and reconnect the app from your watch.

Can you track calories with an Apple Watch? Absolutely. MyFitnessPal is one of many useful apps for tracking calories with an Apple Watch.

