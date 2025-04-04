How to stream from Kodi to Chromecast — It’s easier than you think

Unlike YouTube videos, you can’t stream content from Kodi to your Chromecast just by selecting the Cast button. Setting Kodi up with Chromecast requires a few extra steps, which differ depending on the device. Here’s how to do it on your computer and Android phone.

Editor’s note: These steps were put together using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14, a custom PC running Windows 11, and a Chromecast with Google TV.

How to stream Kodi to Chromecast from Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There were two ways to stream content from Kodi to Chromecast via your Android device, but the more complex one seems to have been broken by more recent versions of Android. There’s now only one way to do it. The good news is this is the easiest method. It has a drawback: you can’t turn off your phone’s screen while streaming. This drains your battery and can be an external light source, which may be annoying. You can always alleviate this by lowering the phone’s screen brightness as much as possible or laying the phone screen side down.

How to cast your Android screen to Chromecast: Connect your device and Chromecast to the same Wi-Fi network. Download the Google Home app from the Google Play Store and launch it once installed. Go to the Devices tab. Find your Chromecast. Tap and hold on to it. Select the Cast my screen option. Confirm by tapping Cast screen. You can now select to cast either A single app or the Entire screen. Make your selection. Tap on Start Casting. Your device screen and audio should be streaming to Chromecast. Go to the Kodi app and access your media as you wish. When done, go back to the Google Home app, go into your Chromecast device options, and hit Stop mirroring.

How to stream Kodi to Chromecast from a PC Streaming Kodi from your PC to your Chromecast is a breeze, too.

How to cast your PC screen to Chromecast: Connect the computer and Chromecast to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the Chrome browser. Click the menu icon in the top-right corner (three vertical dots). Highlight Save and share, then select Cast…. Under Sources, select Cast screen. Click on the device you want to cast to. If you have multiple monitors, pick the one you want to cast, then select Share. Open Kodi and start watching content on the big screen. When done, hit Done in the same menu.

Install Kodi on Google TV The process is much easier if you have a Chromecast with Google TV (or any Google TV device, for that matter). You can install the Kodi app directly on the Google TV! Turn on your Chromecast with Google TV or Google TV television. Go into the Apps tab. Search for Kodi and go into the app page. Hit Install. Select Open. Use the Kodi app to play whatever you wish.

FAQs

Can I stream content from Kodi? Yes. You can get add-ons to stream all kinds of content and even Live TV. Arguably, though, most of these can be easily cast from the official apps. It might be easier than setting up Kodi.

Can I play local media on Kodi? Yes, Kodi supports playing your local videos, photos, games, etc.

Is there a way to play Kodi on Chromecast with my device's screen off? Not anymore. However, there is an official Kodi Chromecast with Google TV app. This means you won’t even need to use another device if you have a Google TV.

How do you get Kodi for Chromecast with Google TV? To get the Kodi app on your Chromecast with Google TV, perform a search for “Kodi.” Then, install the app and launch it.

Can I stream Kodi from an iPhone to Chromecast? Because iOS doesn’t allow to cast the screen to a Chromecast device, you can’t stream Kodi from an iPhone to Chromecast. You can try other methods, though. Here’s our guide on mirroring your iPhone to a TV.

You might like