Be it a single song or a playlist on Spotify, you can turn shuffle on or off with the tap of a button. Learning how to shuffle your songs and playlists on the platform is incredibly useful when you don’t want to listen to music in the same order over and over again. It allows you to decontextualize your listening experience in a way that allows you to listen to something, even if you don’t know what you want to listen to. Let’s go over how to shuffle on Spotify.

Shuffling songs and playlists on Spotify (desktop)

How to shuffle on Spotify (Android & iOS) To shuffle on the mobile Spotify application, you must be a Spotify Premium subscriber.

If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber, start playing music on the app and fullscreen the current song. You do this by tapping the name of the song in the bar that appears along the bottom.

Press the shuffle button in the media controls. It looks like two interwoven arrows. It’s on the opposite side of the Spotify Repeat button, which is nice because the buttons are tiny and it would be very annoying to constantly hit the wrong one.

After you have activated the shuffle function, subsequent songs will begin playing at random in the Spotify mobile app. If you want to reshuffle, you can just tap the button twice to turn the function off and on again.

How to shuffle on Spotify (desktop)

To shuffle on the desktop app or web player, start playing music. Find the shuffle button in the media controls at the bottom of the app and click it. It looks like two interwoven arrows.

Once this has been done, your music will begin playing at random in the Spotify desktop app.

FAQs

Can you reshuffle a playlist without Spotify Premium? Yes, but only on desktop. The Spotify desktop client allows you to play music in the order you want, even if you’re a free user. If you want to reshuffle playlists and songs on the mobile app for Android and iOS, you must be a premium member.

The shuffle button isn't there. Where is the button? If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, the shuffle button is in the media controls next to play, forward, back, and repeat. If you are using Spotify Free, meaning you do not pay, then you do not get a shuffle button. ALL music is played on shuffle automatically on Spotify Free, and there is no way to turn it off. As such, there is no shuffle button.

