You can send emails to texts and texts to email addresses, and the process isn’t complicated. Here’s how to do it.

QUICK ANSWER To send an email as a text, write your email as usual. Then in the “to" field, enter the ten-digit phone number followed by “@" and then the gateway domain of the intended recipient. Finally, hit Send. You can find a list of gateway domains for many mobile providers below. If you want to send a text message as an email, write your text as usual. Then in the “to" field, enter the email address of the intended recipient. Finally, hit Send. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to send an email to text

How to send a text to email

How to send an email to text

Sending an email as a text message is mostly like sending a normal email. Here’s how it works: Write your email as usual using your preferred email client. In the “To” field, enter the ten-digit phone number of the intended recipient, followed by “@” and the gateway domain of the recipient’s mobile provider. That is “1234567890@gatewaydomain.com.” You can find a list of common gateway domains below. Hit Send. The rest of the process is automatic. The gateway domain is what you’ll put after the phone number and “@” in the “To” field. There are two types of gateway domains. SMS gateways let you send emails as plain text messages, while MMS gateways let you include images and other forms of media.

In the table below, you’ll find a list of major US mobile providers and their respective gateway domains. If you don’t know the gateway domain of a mobile provider, you can look it up on a service like freecarrierlookup.com. Simply enter the phone number you wish to send an email as a text message to, and you’ll get the gateway domain.

Provider SMS Gateway MMS Gateway Provider AT&T

SMS Gateway number@txt.att.net

MMS Gateway number@mms.att.net

Provider T-Mobile

SMS Gateway number@tmomail.net

MMS Gateway number@tmomail.net

Provider Sprint

SMS Gateway number@messaging.sprintpcs.com

MMS Gateway number@pm.sprint.com

Provider Verizon

SMS Gateway number@vtext.com

MMS Gateway number@vzwpix.com

Provider Boost Mobile

SMS Gateway number@sms.myboostmobile.com

MMS Gateway number@myboostmobile.com

Provider Cricket Wireless

SMS Gateway number@mms.cricketwireless.net

MMS Gateway number@mms.cricketwireless.net

Provider Ting

SMS Gateway number@message.ting.com

MMS Gateway None available

Provider Republic Wireless

SMS Gateway number@text.republicwireless.com

MMS Gateway None available

Provider Straight Talk

SMS Gateway number@vtext.com

MMS Gateway number@mypixmessages.com

Provider Google Fi

SMS Gateway number@msg.fi.google.com

MMS Gateway number@msg.fi.google.com



Note that if you’re trying to send emails as text messages to a virtual provider like Boost, Cricket Wireless, Republic Wireless, Straight Talk, Ting, or Tracfone, you might have to use the gateway domain of whichever major carrier they rely on to provide service. You can see them in the table below.

Virtual mobile provider Major mobile provider Boost

T-Mobile or AT&T

Cricket Wireless

AT&T

Republic Wireless

AT&T

Straight Talk

AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile

Ting

T-Mobile or Verizon

Tracfone

Verizon



How to send a text to email

It’s even easier to send a text to an email address. Here’s how: Compose your text message as usual. In the “To” field, enter the email address of your intended recipient. Hit Send. The rest of the process is automatic. Note that depending on your provider, it may automatically insert a graphic in the signature field or indicate that the message was sent via text.

FAQs

Will sending text messages to email addresses or vice versa cost me extra? That depends on the particular mobile plan you have. It’s likely sending and receiving texts via email will cost you the same as other text message charges.

What happens if I go over the character limit in an email that I send via text? If you exceed the character limit of text messaging, your email may be sent as multiple text messages.

What if I want to send an email as a text to a friend but I don't know their mobile provider or gateway domain? You can look up the gateway domain of a mobile number on a service like freecarrierlookup.com.

