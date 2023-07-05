Many of us depend on our devices to get us through the day, with Chromebooks being a popular option for students and professionals alike. But if you are away from an outlet or forgot to pack your charger in your bag, it’s essential to understand how to extend your battery life for a seamless and uninterrupted experience. Here are some tips to save battery on a Chromebook.

The most efficient way to extend your Chromebook's battery life is by reducing screen brightness, limiting unnecessary tabs, and turning off Bluetooth when not in use.

How to extend the battery life of your Chromebook

Here are some tips to save the battery life on your Chromebook when you need to maximize its longevity:

The Chrome browser has an energy saver that conserves power. You can turn it on manually or kick in automatically when the battery level drops to 20%. Additionally, you can set your Chromebook to sleep when idle or when the lid is closed from the device settings, which can preserve power. Adjust screen brightness : The display consumes a significant portion of the battery. You can adjust screen brightness using the keys on the top row of the keyboard or set your Chromebook to Night Mode in the settings, thus saving your battery life.

: The display consumes a significant portion of the battery. You can adjust screen brightness using the keys on the top row of the keyboard or set your Chromebook to Night Mode in the settings, thus saving your battery life. Avoid updates when running on battery : Software updates can consume considerable power and CPU resources. Ensure you only update your software when your Chromebook is connected to a power outlet.

: Software updates can consume considerable power and CPU resources. Ensure you only update your software when your Chromebook is connected to a power outlet. Unplug unneeded devices : External devices like phones or headphones can drain battery life. Unplug these devices when not in use.

: External devices like phones or headphones can drain battery life. Unplug these devices when not in use. Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi : If you’re not currently using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, turn them off. These technologies continually seek connections, thereby using power.

: If you’re not currently using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, turn them off. These technologies continually seek connections, thereby using power. Lock the screen when inactive : Locking your screen when you’re not using your Chromebook helps save battery life as it puts the device into sleep mode.

: Locking your screen when you’re not using your Chromebook helps save battery life as it puts the device into sleep mode. Power down completely : When not in use, turning off your Chromebook completely saves more battery life than simply closing the lid.

: When not in use, turning off your Chromebook completely saves more battery life than simply closing the lid. Close unnecessary web pages or applications : Most web pages and apps frequently refresh, which uses battery power. Try to close any unnecessary tabs or apps when not in use.

: Most web pages and apps frequently refresh, which uses battery power. Try to close any unnecessary tabs or apps when not in use. Lower the volume : Lowering your device’s volume can contribute to saving power, whether you’re using speakers or headphones.

: Lowering your device’s volume can contribute to saving power, whether you’re using speakers or headphones. Avoid extreme temperatures : High or low temperatures can affect battery performance. Try to keep your Chromebook away from direct sunlight or cold environments.

: High or low temperatures can affect battery performance. Try to keep your Chromebook away from direct sunlight or cold environments. Charge your Chromebook every night: Last but not least, to ensure your device is ready for the next day, make sure to charge it every night!

With these tips in mind, you should be able to extend the lifespan of your Chromebook until you can find a charger. If you are curious, we also have a guide to why your phone battery may be draining too quickly.