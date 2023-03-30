How to restart your Roku TV

If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.

QUICK ANSWER To restart your Roku TV, navigate to the homepage, select Settings > System > System restart, and choose Restart. Your Roku player will turn off and on again.

How to restart a Roku TV To begin, navigate to the Roku homepage by pressing the Home button on your remote. Then, select Settings from the homepage.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Scroll down the Setting options until you see System. Select System and select System restart on the right-hand side.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Lastly, select Restart from the right again to confirm your decision. Your Roku player will now turn off.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

When it turns on again, you will see the bouncing letters of the Roku logo on your screen as the system starts up again. If restarting your Roku did not resolve your issues, see our guide on common problems and how to fix them.

FAQs

What does a system restart mean on Roku TV The system restart option will turn your Roku player off and then on again.

Where is the reset button on TCL Roku TV? The reset button on the TCL Roku TV is located below the HDMI ports on the backside of the TV. You might need to use a paperclip to push the button down and hold for 12 seconds to reset the TV.

How often should I restart my Roku TV? You should restart your Roku TV whenever you are experiencing any lags, crashes, or connection issues. Always turn your Roku TV off when it is not in use.

What does it mean when your Roku TV goes black? When your Roku TV goes black, it usually means the device is turned off. However, if your Roku player is on and can hear sounds but only see a black screen, it may be due to an issue with your HDMI cord. Ensure the HMDI is securely plugged in on both ends, and try using another HDMI cord.

How do I force restart my Roku? You can find a small reset button on the back or bottom of your Roku device. Depending on your model, it will be a tactile button or a pinhole button. Push that to factory reset your Roku device.

Comments