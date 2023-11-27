3 ways to reset your Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest in Fitbit’s line of smart wearables, with many new and improved features. It’s the perfect accessory to have if you are an athletic individual who likes to monitor your daily activities. Sometimes, though, your Fitbit might become unresponsive, and in such cases, a restart may be required. This article will guide you on how to restart and reset your Fitbit Charge 6 to factory settings if the situation calls for it.

How to restart your Fitbit Charge 6

There will be times during your usage of the Fitbit Charge 6 when it will run into problems and errors. Common Fitbit problems range from not getting notifications to having trouble tracking your statistics. Troubleshooting these errors sometimes requires you to restart your device. To do this, follow the steps below: Keep scrolling down from the main clock screen until you get to the Settings app. It should be a symbol resembling a gear. In the Settings app, tap on Restart Device, and then Restart. Your device should shut down and power on again after a few seconds. This is the quickest way to restart your Fitbit Charge 6 if it is facing syncing problems or isn’t functioning like it’s supposed to.

How to restart your Fitbit Charge 6 if your screen is not working

There might also be times when your Fitbit Charge 6 becomes unresponsive, and the screen doesn’t register any swipes, taps, or button presses. When this occurs, it becomes impossible to access the Settings and restart the device conventionally. In that case, you should follow the following steps: The first thing you should do is connect your Fitbit Charge to the charging cable provided with the device. Then, you need to press the button on the flat side of the charger thrice in eight seconds. Make sure to hold for one second each time you press the button. The Fitbit logo should appear after about 10 seconds. This method should allow you to restart the device if it becomes unresponsive, and hopefully, once it turns on again, it should be back to normal. This is more of a hassle than the regular restart option described previously, so it should only be used when necessary.

How to factory reset your Fitbit Charge 6

A factory reset erases all the data from your Fitbit Charge 6. This is very useful if you want to give away the device to someone else, if you want to sell it in exchange for a better fitness tracker , or if you want to return it. This guide will show you how to perform a reset on your device: Keep scrolling down from the main clock screen until you get to the Settings app. In the Settings app, tap Device Info and then Clear User Data. Next, you will need to swipe up and hold the Hold 3 Sec button for three seconds before releasing. Your Fitbit Charge 6 will vibrate, and the Fitbit logo will be displayed on the screen. This indicates that your device has been reset, and all the data has been erased. Resetting your device will wipe all your data from the device before you pass it on, ensuring that the data does not fall into the wrong hands. You can also reset the device if you want to clear all the statistics stored on on it for a fresh start.

