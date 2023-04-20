If you have ever seen a TikTok video and wanted to share it on your own feed, here’s how to repost a video on TikTok. For a while, there was no official way to do this on TikTok other than downloading a video and then re-uploading it yourself. But that can lead to copyright issues and other problems.

Reposting on TikTok is similar to other social media sharing features, such as retweeting on Twitter and sharing on Facebook. Unlike these platforms, however, reposting on TikTok doesn’t frame the shared content with anything from your account. Instead, it just broadcasts the content to your followers in their “For You” feeds.

How to repost a video on TikTok

If you want to repost a video, here’s what to do: Open TikTok and find the video you want to repost. Tap the Share button (it looks like an arrow) in the bottom right-hand corner. Tap the Repost button (it looks like a gold circle with two arrows pointing up and down). You can also add a comment by tapping Add a comment button. If this is the first time you have reposted a video, you’ll see a small explanation of what reposting does. Confirm by tapping Repost to clear this pop-up, and the video will be reposted.

How to undo a repost on TikTok

If you have reposted a video and don’t want it sent to your followers anymore or did so by mistake, you can undo a repost. Here’s how: Open the TikTok app and find the video that you reposted. Tap the Share button (it looks like an arrow) in the bottom right-hand corner. Tap the Remove repost button (it looks like a gold circle with two arrows pointing up and down and a checkmark in the center). Confirm that you want to remove the repost in the pop-up that appears.

Why can’t I repost on TikTok? Sometimes, you’ll be unable to repost a video. It could be that the account owner has disabled this function. Here’s how you do this yourself: Open the TikTok app and tap Profile. Tap the three stacked lines icon in the top right-hand corner. Tap Settings and privacy > Privacy. Scroll down until you see Repost. Tap Repost and then toggle Video reposts off. Also, make sure you have the latest version of TikTok installed.

FAQs

When you repost a TikTok, where does it go? Reposted videos will appear in the “For You” feed of your followers. They will not appear in your profile.

Does TikTok notify when you repost? No, TikTok does not send any notifications to the creator of a video if you repost it.

Comments