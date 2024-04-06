Here's how to pin a post on X

Did you post something memorable? Something funny? Something newsworthy? Have an announcement to make? Why not make it the first thing people see on your X profile by pinning it to the top of the page? There’s no limit as to how long it can stay there. You can’t do it with someone else’s post or repost to your profile, but here’s how to pin one of your posts on X.

QUICK ANSWER To pin a post on X, go to the post on your profile page that you want to pin. Drop down the menu next to the post and select Pin to your profile. If you already have a pinned post, selecting a new one will replace the old one.

iOS

Desktop

X (Android) Open the X app.

Tap your profile icon on the top left.

Tap Profile .

. Swipe to the post you want to be pinned.

Tap the More symbol on the top right of your post.

symbol on the top right of your post. Tap Pin to your profile, then Pin in the pop-up message. As mentioned, there’s no way to pin someone else’s post. However, there’s a simple workaround — take a screenshot of someone else’s post, publish the screenshot on your profile, and pin your post.

X (iOS) Open the X app.

Tap your profile icon on the top right.

Tap Profile .

. Tap the More icon on the top right of your post.

icon on the top right of your post. Tap Pin to your profile, then Pin in the pop-up message.

Tap "Profile" Tap "Pin to your profile" Select "Pin"

X (desktop) Navigate to the X website.

Click Profile on the left-most menu.

on the left-most menu. Scroll to one of your posts.

Click the More icon on the top right of the post.

icon on the top right of the post. Click Pin to your profile, then click Pin in the pop-up message.

Click "Profile" Click "Pin to your profile" Choose "Pin"

FAQs

Can I pin someone else's post? Currently, this is not possible. However, X may introduce this feature in the future.

Why should I pin a post? Apart from highlighting something you want everyone to know (such as a special offer at your business), you can also use it as an introduction to new followers or as a “virtual business card.” You can also use it to encourage people to follow you on Twitter by giving an idea of what they can expect from you.

