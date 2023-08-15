How to pair Sony WF-1000XM5 to Android, iPhone, PC, and more

Did you get yourself a new pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds? Congratulations! These are amazing headphones, and we were delighted with them in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review. You’re in for a treat, and we know the first thing you’ll want to do is start using them. Let’s show you how to pair the Sony WF-1000XM5 to Android, iPhone, PC, and more.

How to connect the Sony WF-1000XM5 to Android Connecting your Sony WF-1000XM5 to Android devices is as simple as it gets. If you’ve connected other devices to your device in the past, the process will be a breeze. Open the Sony WF-1000XM5 charging case. Press and hold the pairing button in the back for about 5 seconds. The LED indicator will flash blue when ready. On your Android phone, launch the Settings app. Go into Connected devices. Hit Pair new device. You’ll see all available options under Available devices. Select WF-1000XM5. Hit Pair.

You can also download the Sony | Headphones Connect from the Google Play Store to take advantage of all the features these earbuds have to offer. It will also simplify and guide you through the setup process.

How to connect the Sony WF-1000XM5 to an iPhone or iPad If you have an iPhone, the process is very similar. Open the Sony WF-1000XM5 charging case. Press and hold the pairing button in the back for about 5 seconds. The LED indicator will flash blue when ready. On your iPhone, launch the Settings app. Go into Bluetooth. Look under Other Devices. You should see WF-1000XM5. Select it. Give the system a few seconds to connect.

Likewise, you can also download the Sony | Headphones Connect app from the Apple App Store. Grab it to access all the enhanced features.

How to connect the Sony WF-1000XM5 to a Windows PC or laptop The settings are a bit more hidden if you’re trying to use your headphones with a Windows machine. Let’s walk you through the process. Open the Sony WF-1000XM5 charging case. Press and hold the pairing button in the back for about 5 seconds. The LED indicator will flash blue when ready. On your Windows computer, launch the Settings app. Go into Bluetooth & devices. Select Add device. Click on Bluetooth. The system will search for available connections. Select WF-1000XM5. Wait a few seconds for the system to establish the connection.

How to connect the Sony WF-1000XM5 to a Mac or MacBook What if you have a Mac? We can help with that, too. Open the Sony WF-1000XM5 charging case. Press and hold the pairing button in the back for about 5 seconds. The LED indicator will flash blue when ready. On your Mac computer, click on the Apple menu. Go into System Settings. Select Bluetooth. Hold the pointer over WF-1000XM5, then click Connect. Select Accept if asked to confirm the connection.

FAQs

Does the Sony WF-1000XM5 support Fast Pair? Yes. The instructions in this guide will take you through the manual process of pairing your earbuds, but you may not need to. If your mobile device supports Fast Pair, you might get a notification telling you the earbuds are available for pairing.

Can I listen to my Sony WF-1000XM5 using only one earbud? Yes. The Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless earbuds will activate when inserted into your ear, and you can use one or both at any given time.

Do I need the Sony Headphones Connect app? You don’t necessarily need to download Sony’s app for the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds to work, but many of the product’s enhanced features and settings will require it. You will get the full experience if you download the official app.

What's the connection range of the Sony WF-1000XM5? The Sony WF-1000XM5 can keep a stable connection at 10 meters. The same applies for pairing.

