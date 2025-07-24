You can now install Galaxy Watch Ultra-exclusive faces on older watches — here’s how

TL;DR Galaxy Watch Ultra’s exclusive watch faces (Simple Ultra and Ultra Analog) can now be unofficially installed on non-Ultra Galaxy Watch models via APK sideloading.

Recent One UI Watch versions had blocked the installation of these watch faces, but that limitation appears to have been removed recently. It’s unclear if this change would be permanent.

Users must enable developer mode on their Galaxy Watch and sideload the watch face APK via ADB. Don’t worry, we have detailed steps to guide you through the process.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and a refreshed Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the Galaxy Watch 8 series has gone all-in on the Watch Ultra’s squircle design, Samsung still keeps a few features exclusive to the Ultra, like their exclusive Simple Ultra and Ultra Analog watch faces. If you want to get them on your non-Ultra Galaxy Watch, you’re out of luck… until now, that is. You can now unofficially sideload the Ultra-exclusive watch faces onto older Galaxy Watches, so there’s one less reason to splurge on the Ultra.

Telegram user Rebirth57 has shared the APKs for the Ultra Analog and Simple Ultra watch faces, which Telegram user Dante63 (of the Samsung Health Mod fame) has highlighted and reshared. Reddit user SelfWeary1870 tried them out on their Galaxy Watch 7, and this is how they look:

Simple Ultra watch face on the Galaxy Watch 7 Simple Ultra watch face on the Galaxy Watch 7 - AOD screen

These watch faces have a unique feature that gives the watch hands, hour markers, and a few other UI elements a traditional watch-style photoluminescent glow-in-the-dark look, which you can see in the photos of the AOD screen above.

Ultra Analog watch face on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Analog watch face on the Galaxy Watch 7 - AOD screen

The Reddit user notes that users could previously sideload the Watch Ultra’s watch faces onto older Galaxy Watches like the Watch 6 Classic. However, One UI Watch 6 blocked this installation from taking effect, seemingly throwing a “Buildtype 3001” error at users. Consequently, even Galaxy Watch 7 users couldn’t sideload these two exclusive watch faces.

However, with the release of One UI 8 Watch/Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), this limitation appears to have been removed from the watch faces. Consequently, these watch faces can be installed on older Galaxy watches. It’s unclear if the One UI 8 Watch update on older watches will block the watch faces again, so make hay while the sun shines.

How to install Galaxy Watch Ultra watch faces on older Galaxy Watches Here are the steps you need to install the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s exclusive watch faces on older Galaxy Watches: Download the Simple Ultra APK or the Ultra Analog APK onto your phone. Download and install the Bugjaeger Mobile ADB – USB OTG app to your phone. This app lets you connect your watch to your phone via wireless ADB. Turn off Bluetooth on your Galaxy Watch. Connect your Galaxy Watch to the same Wi-Fi network as your phone. Turn on developer options on your Galaxy Watch: On your watch, navigate to Settings > About watch > Software information, and tap the Software version entry seven times. A message will appear confirming that developer mode has been enabled. Turn on ADB Debugging and Debug over Wi-Fi on your Galaxy Watch: On your watch, navigate to Settings > Developer options and toggle on ADB Debugging. You’ll also see the Debug over Wi-Fi entry underneath. Tap on it to enter the menu, turn it on, and tap the pair button. Your watch’s IP address, port, and pairing code will appear here, which you will need for the next step. Open the Bugjaeger app on your phone and start the pairing process. You will likely have to enter your watch’s IP address, port, and pairing code, which you got from the previous step. Once your phone is connected to your watch, you can navigate to the Packages tab within the Bugjaeger app on your phone. Here, you can select the downloaded watch face APK files, which will subsequently be installed on your watch. Once the watch faces are installed on your Galaxy Watch, you can apply them. Remember to edit the watch face on the watch first, as it requires permission to access complication data. This is a one-time permission, after which you can edit the watch faces in the Galaxy Wearable app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.