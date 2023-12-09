There’s something special about iOS emojis, right? They just seem to be more expressive and refined. Not to mention, we know many of you constantly communicate with iPhone owners. And since emojis look different in Android and iOS, this may cause some miscommunication. We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering how to get iPhone emojis on Android.

QUICK ANSWER There are three main ways to get iPhone emojis on Android. You can switch to a different keyboard. Some phones also make it simple to change the font. If yours doesn't give you this option, the only way to install third-party fonts is with root access. Keep reading to learn more about these methods.

How to get iPhone emojis on Android There are some simple ways to get iPhone emojis on Android. Let’s go over them with you.

Try another keyboard

The simplest way to change emojis is to use a different keyboard. There are plenty of these in the Google Play Store, and some will even allow you to create your own emojis.

While none of these will feature emojis identical to those on iOS, they can be much more similar. Some keyboards also have many more options regarding emojis, stickers, GIFs, etc.

Once you find your favorite, follow our guide on changing your default keyboard on Android.

You can also change the font Not all smartphones allow you to change the font, but if yours has this capability, it might be relatively simple to get iPhone emojis on Android. We know manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, ASUS, and OnePlus grant this capability, among others.

If you can change your device’s font from the settings, zFont 3 is an excellent source for fonts, and you can get it straight from the Google Play Store. Once the app is installed, launch it and go to the Emoji Fonts section. Download whichever option you want. Hit Apply, and the app will offer step-by-step instructions for installing them.

Install iPhone emojis on rooted Android phones Do you have a rooted Android phone? While we don’t commonly advise that common users root their phones, it does provide more flexibility in terms of customization. Having root access makes it possible to easily customize emojis. In fact, zFont 3, the same app we mentioned in the previous section, shows you how to use Magisk to change emojis and fonts at a system level.

If you have a rooted phone, get zFont 3 from the Play Store, launch it, and download your favorite Emoji Fonts. Hit Apply. If your phone doesn’t enable the ability to change fonts by default, the app will show an option that reads Create a Magisk module. Tap on this option and follow the app’s instructions.

FAQs

Do Android emojis show up on iPhone? When an Android user sends emojis to an iPhone owner, they will receive the equivalent emoticon. That said, they will look different. This is why many want iPhone emojis on Android. Just so they know they’re looking at the same thing the receiver will view.

What do iPhone emojis look like on Android? If someone sends your Android phone emojis from an iPhone, they will look pretty different. Android emojis are a bit more cartoonish and bubbly, so to speak.

