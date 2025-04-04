ChatGPT Plus is free for a short time: Here’s how to claim it

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most popular tools among students for studying, writing, and research. Now, OpenAI is making it even more accessible by offering a free two-month ChatGPT Plus subscription to eligible college students in the United States and Canada. What’s great is that the offer has come just in time for the final months of this academic year.

The promotion, announced by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a post on X, commenced on March 31 and is available until May 31, 2025. Students enrolled full-time or part-time at accredited degree-granting institutions in the US or Canada are eligible to apply.

What Does ChatGPT Plus Include? ChatGPT Plus offers a significant upgrade over the free version of ChatGPT. Subscribers can switch between GPT-4o, o1, o3-mini, and o3-mini-high models. They also get access to GPT-4.5, which is in preview right now and is OpenAI’s best model for chat.

ChatGPT Plus also gives users quicker response times, priority access during peak hours, and enhanced accuracy, making it ideal for students juggling assignments. The Plus plan also supports image input, file uploads, and custom instructions, which can be especially useful for personalized learning.

How to claim the free ChatGPT Plus offer? To access the free ChatGPT Plus offer, students must verify their enrollment through SheerID, a secure verification service that checks against official university databases, such as a school’s Office of the Registrar. In some cases, students may be asked to log in using their institution’s single sign-on system or upload supporting documents.

Even current ChatGPT Plus subscribers who are students can benefit from the offer. Once verified, their accounts will automatically be credited with two free months.

That said, not all schools may be eligible for the offer. Students will have to complete the verification process to check their eligibility.

Once the two-month offer period ends, the ChatGPT Plus subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly rate unless canceled.

