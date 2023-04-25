Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to remove red eye from your iPhone photos
Red eye is perhaps less common now than it was in pre-digital photography, but it still happens — it’s caused by flash light reflecting off blood in the back of the eye. Thankfully, digital tech makes it pretty easy to eliminate red eye, especially on an iPhone.
QUICK ANSWER
How to get rid of red eye in your iPhone photos
Because it’s still a problem, Apple has a red eye removal tool baked into the iPhone’s Photos app.
- Launch the Photos app, then open the photo you want to fix.
- At the top of the screen, tap Edit.
- Tap the crossed-out eye icon.
- Tap on each eye until the red eye effect disappears. If it doesn’t work at first, try tapping slightly different areas of the red zone.
- When all the eyes in an image are corrected, tap Done.
It’s worth saying here that Apple’s algorithms aren’t flawless — they can sometimes have trouble identifying red eye, and even when they work, there may be tiny traces of red left in close-up portraits. If you need perfection down to the pixel, you may still have to turn to a dedicated photo editor like Photoshop or Pixelmator.