Hulu error code P-DEV322: What is it, and how to fix it

In addition to Error 94, another relatively common error code on Hulu is P-DEV322. If it’s interrupting your movies and TV shows, here’s a brief explanation, and a few things you can try to get around it.

What does the P-DEV322 error code mean on Hulu? While Hulu itself doesn’t have an official answer, there seem to be three potential causes. Hulu server or account issues: There’s something wrong with Hulu’s network infrastructure, or there might be cloud data conflicts involving your account(s).

There’s something wrong with Hulu’s network infrastructure, or there might be cloud data conflicts involving your account(s). Local network configuration: Trouble with your router and/or TCP/IP settings, usually involving cached data or custom configurations.

Trouble with your router and/or TCP/IP settings, usually involving cached data or custom configurations. Bad browser caches and cookies: This can affect Windows and Mac viewers.

Before attempting anything else, check to see if Hulu is suffering server or account problems. You can do this using a tool like Downdetector, or scanning the company’s social media feeds, namely Twitter. The latter isn’t usually going to be helpful, but if Hulu interrupts its marketing to acknowledge errors, that probably means the situation is severe. Either way, if Hulu is coping with server or account issues, there’s not much you can do beyond filing a support request and waiting things out.

When everything seems fine on Hulu’s side, try power-cycling (rebooting) your modem and/or Wi-Fi router. Unplug your modem, pause a few moments, then plug it in again and wait while it reconnects. If Hulu still won’t stream anything, repeat the same process with your router. These steps can potentially clear up any temporary network configuration problems.

If you’re watching Hulu on a Windows or Mac computer, you may want to try purging your web browser cache and cookies. Instructions vary from browser to browser, but as an example, you can scrub Chrome for Windows by clicking on the triple-dot icon next to your profile image, then selecting More tools > Clear browsing data. Make sure Cached images and files and Cookies and other site data are selected, then hit Clear data. You’ll have to sign back into Hulu and other sites.

If none of the above methods are getting you anywhere, one last-ditch option is resetting your modem and/or router instead of just power-cycling. We’d actually recommend waiting the error out over this — while a reset might fix configuration problems by reverting to defaults, you’ll have to set your hardware up as if it were new. That’s time-consuming in its own right, while simultaneously wreaking havoc on your local network, even potentially kicking you offline if there were special steps needed to get online in the first place.

