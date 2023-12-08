How to find, view, and share your Steam Replay

Steam is a mainstay on gaming PCs across the world. The marketplace and launcher allow users to easily purchase, collect, and play their favorite titles, whether developed by Valve or other creators. At the end of 2022, Steam announced Replay, a look back at users’ gaming habits in the year gone by. Curious about your best games on Steam? Here’s how to access Steam Replay.

What is Steam Replay

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Like Spotify Wrapped, Steam Replay looks at a user’s gaming activity in the past year. It tallies up the total number of games played by a user, and their achievements, look at their most played games and see how many hours they’ve invested in said games. You’ll also get details like favorite game genres and streaks. Replay also reveals data about the gaming community at large.

It’s a great way to shed light on the types of games you like, but it’s also fun to see just how much time you’ve spent enjoying something you love.

How to access Steam Replay

Reviewing Steam Replay upon release date: Steam usually announces when Replay is ready using the Special Offers window that appears soon after the Steam client launches. The alert will display a link to your Steam Replay page when it’s available. Tap the VIEW YOUR STEAM REPLAY button.

Alternatively, you can access the Replay announcement by opening the Steam news feed by tapping the megaphone button at the top right of the Steam client. Find the news post by scrolling down the feed. There’ll be a link to your Steam Replay in the article itself.

Finally, you can also view Steam Replay on the Steam app on your phone. Tap on the bell icon at the bottom of the app.

at the bottom of the app. Find the Replay notification (it should read Replay Your Year Now! ), then tap on it.

), then tap on it. This will take you to your Steam Replay page.

If you find yourself checking Steam Replay a few months after its initial release, it is recommended to use the following method: Visit the Steam Replay webpage and log in with your details to view your stats online.

Please note that, as of now, you can only check your 2022 Steam Replay. Steam Replay for 2023 is not yet available.

How to share your Steam Replay Sharing your Steam Replay with others on Steam or social media is a straightforward process: Tap the Share button located at the top of the Steam Replay page.

button located at the top of the Steam Replay page. Ensure that your Page visibility is set to Friends Only or Public , as sharing is not possible when set to Private.

or , as sharing is not possible when set to Private. You can choose to share on Steam Friends Activity, or alternatively, copy the link and share it across your various social media platforms.

FAQs

Will there be Steam Replay in 2023? Steam has not been officially announced yet, but it’s highly likely that Valve will continue Steam Replay for 2023, and we may expect more information around the end of this year.

