Even if you use Spotify daily, you probably don’t know your username off the top of your head—and, no, your Spotify display name is not the same as your username. If you ever need to change your Spotify password or account details, you’re going to need to know it, though! So, how do you find your Spotify username?

When you create your account, Spotify generates a series of random numbers and letters for your unique username. That said, it isn’t always easy to find, especially if you signed up using a Facebook, Apple, or Google account. Let’s discuss how to actually identify your username on Spotify.

QUICK ANSWER To find your Spotify username on Android or iOS, open the app. Tap Home > Settings > View Profile > ⠇ > Share > Copy Link. The link that has been copied to the clipboard should look like “https://open.spotify.com/user/1234567891011?…” (Your Spotify username is the number that follows /user/ and precedes the question mark.) On desktop, the quickest way to access your username is as follows: Home > click the Display name dropdown > Account. This will redirect you to your Account overview in your browser, where you can see your username, as well as your email, date of birth, and country or region. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find your Spotify username (Android & iOS)

How to find your Spotify username (desktop)

Finding and changing your Spotify display name

If you haven’t connected your Spotify account to another platform like Facebook, Google, or Apple, then your username may be visible all the time. If you haven’t set a display name, your username will initially show up next to your profile picture in the top right corner of the mobile, desktop, or web player.

Now, if you’ve connected Spotify to another platform, you may instead see your name next to your profile.

How to find your Spotify username (Android & iOS)

One really quick way to find your Spotify username on mobile is as follows: Open Spotify mobile. From the Home screen, tap the gear-shaped Settings button in the top right corner. In Settings, press the View Profile button, which should be the first option at the top. Tap the ⠇ button in the top right corner of your profile. Select the Share option to open a sharing menu. Select Copy Link from the sharing menu. After the link has been copied to the clipboard, paste it anywhere. It should look something like “ https://open.spotify.com/user/1234567891011 ?…” Your username is the number that directly follows “https://open.spotify.com/user/” and precedes the question mark. In this case, the username would be 1234567891011.

How to find your Spotify username (desktop)

To find your Spotify username on the desktop app: Open the Spotify desktop app and go to the Home screen. Open the display name dropdown by clicking the downward arrow next to your name and profile picture in the top right. Select Account. This will subsequently redirect you to your Account overview in your browser. Your Account overview shows you your username, as well as your email, date of birth, and country or region.

How to find and change your Spotify display name

In the early days of Spotify, people were able to create their own usernames. However, after 2011, everything changed in favor of Spotify-generated usernames.

What listeners can do is change their display names, which are the names displayed on Spotify. Here’s how to do that.

Android & iOS Open the Spotify mobile app. Make sure you’re on the Home tab in the bottom toolbar. Tap View Profile. Tap Edit profile. After selecting Edit profile, you can change your profile picture and change your Spotify display name.

Desktop Open the Spotify desktop app. Open the display name dropdown by clicking the downward arrow next to your name and profile picture in the top right. Select Profile. Click on your profile name in order to change your display name. Press Save.

FAQs

Can I change my Spotify username? No. When you create your account, Spotify automatically generates your username. You can only change your display name.

