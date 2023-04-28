Keeping up appearances is a good thing. If people associate you with a photo that you use on other platforms, like Facebook or Instagram, adding that same profile photo to your Spotify account can help them identify you. At the same time, if you want to switch things up and go with a different photo for your Spotify profile, you always have the option of doing that, too. Let’s review how to change your profile picture on Spotify.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change your Spotify profile picture on Android and iOS, open the mobile app. From Home, go to Settings > View Profile > Edit Profile > Change photo. On the desktop and web player, visit your Spotify profile page. Hover your cursor over your profile picture and click Choose photo. Upload a new profile picture from your device. KEY SECTIONS Changing your Spotify profile picture (Android & iOS)

Changing your Spotify profile picture (desktop and web player)

How to change your Spotify profile picture (Android & iOS) Changing your Spotify profile picture on your mobile device is extremely easy to do. You use the same device to take high-quality photos all the time, so everything you need for your profile picture is right at your fingertips.

Open the Spotify mobile app. From the Home screen, select the gear-shaped Settings button in the top right corner of the app.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Go to your Spotify profile by pressing View Profile. This button should have your profile picture next to it, as well as your username or display name.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On your profile, press the Edit profile button.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Tap Change photo. This button appears underneath your current profile picture.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select a new profile picture for your Spotify account from your phone.

How to change your Spotify profile picture (desktop and web player) Switching up your Spotify picture is just a couple of clicks away for your desktop client and web player. If you’re someone who likes using photos, you could plug in your phone and use one of your stored images that way.

Open the Spotify desktop app or web player.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Open the display name dropdown menu by clicking the downward-facing arrow at the top of the desktop interface. Click Profile.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Hover your cursor over your current profile picture to make the Choose photo icon appear. Click it, then select a new profile photo.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQS

What file type is a Spotify profile picture? JPEG, GIF, or PNG images are accepted for Spotify profile pictures.

What image size should my Spotify profile picture be? Your new Spotify photo must be at least 750px x 750px in size. You can go larger for more detail; however, just make sure it’s a JPEG, GIF, or PNG file.

Comments