Every phone produced worldwide has a unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. This 15-digit number is handy to know, as it can help identify your device if it is lost or stolen and can be used to block a specific phone in the latter case. Quickly find out how to find your IMEI number on an Android phone.

QUICK ANSWER There are three quick ways to find your IMEI number on an Android phone: Open your phone app and dial *#06#. Go to Settings and About phone. Check the sticker on the box.

How to find your IMEI number on an Android phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There are three ways to find the IMEI number on an Android phone and each of them only takes a few moments.

By dialing *#06#

There’s a code you can dial to instantly find your IMEI at any time. Open the phone app on your device. Go to the dialer. Key in *#06#. Your IMEI will appear as you hit the second hashtag key — no need to even press the call button. This is not a call, you won’t be charged for it, and it works wherever you are in the world. Go ahead and try it.

In settings You can find your IMEI number on an Android phone in the settings under the About phone or About device submenu.

The exact location of the IMEI will depend on your phone model, but it’s broadly in the same place for all Android phones. I’m using a OnePlus 10 Pro to demonstrate.

Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down to About device or About phone and tap it. Scroll down on this menu. You may see your IMEI number listed here. In the case of the OnePlus 10 Pro, you need to hit Status first. Scroll down until you see the IMEI.

On the sticker that came with your phone

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Going back to basics even further, you find the IMEI number on an Android phone by checking the box that it came in. If you’ve still got it lying about, just check the box and you should find a sticker showing some information about the phone, including the IMEI number.

FAQs

How do I find out my IMEI number without my phone? If you still have the packaging, your IMEI number should be on the box as laid out above. If not, you can find it on your phone bill, ask your mobile phone provider, or there are third-party apps that can help you find the IMEI.

