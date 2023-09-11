Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to factory reset a Sonos Move or Move 2
It's not too tricky, but does require knowing the steps.
As slick and convenient as the Alexa-ready Sonos Move can be, it’s not immune to glitches, which a reset can potentially fix. Even if it’s been smooth sailing so far, you’ll still want to perform a reset if you’re returning a speaker, selling it, or giving it away. Here’s how to reset a Move (including the Move 2) in just a few brief steps.
Adam Molina / Android Authority
The instructions for resetting a Move 2 are similar to those for the 1st gen, but there is a slight difference, and the process for any Move is separate from other Sonos models. Follow the steps below:
- Take your Move off of its charging base if it’s currently sitting there.
- Press and hold the power button on the back for at least 5 seconds. You’ll hear a chime before the speaker shuts off.
- Turn your Move back on, either by pressing the power button or docking it back in the charging base. Be ready for the next step.
- While your Move is still powering on, hold the Join (infinity) button if you have a 1st gen model, or the Bluetooth button if you have a Move 2.
- Keep holding the appropriate button until your speaker’s status light beings flashing white and orange.
- When the reset is complete, the light will flash green.