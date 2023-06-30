How to disable Windows Hello for good

Maintaining security on your device has become more user-friendly and convenient than ever before. One such innovation is Microsoft’s Windows Hello, a biometric authentication system that allows users to log in to their Windows 10 or 11 devices using facial recognition, fingerprint, or PIN. However, there may come a time when you wish to revert to the traditional password method, in which case disabling Windows Hello becomes essential. Here’s a step-by-step guide on disabling Windows Hello, outlining what happens once you switch off this feature.

What happens when you turn off Windows Hello?

How to turn off Windows Hello Follow these steps to disable Windows Hello. The pathway is the same on both Windows 10 and 11. Navigate to Start and select Settings. In the Settings menu, click on Accounts, followed by Sign-in options. Here, you will see the Windows Hello methods you have previously set up. Select the one you want to remove and click Remove.

Please note that if you set up Windows Hello using an external device, such as a USB fingerprint reader, connect it before starting this process.

What happens when you turn off Windows Hello? When you disable Windows Hello, the system reverts to the traditional Microsoft password method for login purposes. You will be required to input your Microsoft account password each time you wish to access your device, which could be seen as a more complicated process than using biometrics or a PIN.

Your biometric data remains stored on your device after disabling Windows Hello. Still, after a significant period of inactivity, Windows will prompt you to confirm whether you want to continue storing this data. At this point, you can decide to remove your biometric data altogether.

Disabling Windows Hello can offer greater privacy for those who prefer not to store their biometric data on their devices or for users who find the traditional password method more reliable and straightforward.

FAQs

Why can't I disable Windows Hello? There could be several reasons why you can’t disable Windows Hello. One possible explanation could be that you’re using a work or school account, and your organization’s security policies may require Windows Hello.

Can Windows Hello be removed? Yes, Hello can be removed or disabled. You can do this by navigating to Settings -> Accounts -> Sign-in options and selecting Remove for the Windows Hello method you want to disable.

How do I disable Windows Hello face driver? To disable the Hello face driver, you need to go to Device Manager and locate the Biometric Devices section. Here, find the Microsoft IR Camera Front (or a similar option related to your device’s facial recognition hardware), right-click it, and select Disable device.

Is Windows Hello face necessary? No, using Windows Hello face is not necessary. It is a feature that provides convenience and extra security by allowing you to unlock your device using facial recognition. However, you can use traditional methods like typing a password or PIN for sign-in instead.

