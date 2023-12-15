How to delete your Steam account, and what you should know before you do

Valve’s Steam can be a great source of entertainment. With its many titles and intuitive interface, it’s the quickest way to get stuck into gaming. After checking your Steam replay, if you find that gaming is consuming too much of your life and uninstalling a specific game is not enough, you might want to consider some serious measures. In that case, here’s a guide on how to delete your Steam account and everything you need to know before doing so.

What you should know before deleting your Steam account There are a few things you should be well aware of before deleting your Steam account.

For one, make sure that there are no Steam games on your account that you still want to play. Deleting your account will also delete any games and game licenses purchased via Steam. Account deletion will also rubbish your “community profile, gifts, inventory items, wallet funds, and other associated information.” This data will be unrecoverable. Games that require a Steam account will also not be playable, while VAC-secured servers will be inaccessible to you.

Deleting a Steam account is a big step. and if you get cold feet after the fact, you can recover your deleted Steam account within 30 days by contacting Steam Support. For additional information on common questions before deleting your account, you can visit Steam Support.

How to delete a Steam account on the desktop app Now that you know the dangers of deleting your account find the steps to do so below. Open the Steam app on your desktop.

Tap on your username at the top right.

Select Account details in the drop-down menu.

in the drop-down menu. Click Delete my Steam account.

Tap on your username and select "Account details" Click "Delete my Steam account"

Choose Proceed to account deletion.

Fill out the personal information form provided.

Once complete, hit Send.

Choose "Proceed to account deletion" Fill out the information and hit "Send"

How to delete a Steam account on the website If you don’t have the Steam app installed on your computer or are using another machine to access your account, you can also delete your Steam account on the Steam website. Find the steps below. Open your web browser and navigate to the Steam website.

Login to your account.

Click on your username at the top right and select Account details from the drop-down menu.

Scroll down and click on Delete my Steam account .

. Choose Proceed to account deletion .

. Fill out the personal information form provided.

Once complete, click Send.

Click on "Delete my Steam account" Choose "Proceed to account deletion" Fill out the information and hit "Send"

FAQs

Can I recover a deleted Steam account? Yes, you can recover a Steam account provided you contact Steam Support within 30 days of deleting it. Any later, the account won’t be recoverable, even by Steam staff.

Can I play games after deleting my account? During the 30 days before account deletion, games relying on a VAC server won’t be playable. After account deletion, games requiring a Steam account won’t be playable.

Is the Steam account free? Yes, you don’t need to pay a one-time or subscription fee for a Steam account.

How do you return a Steam game? Returning a Steam game is simple. Head on over to the Steam help page and follow the steps described in our guide.

