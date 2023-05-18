Facebook Messenger is a very popular messaging app, replacing text messages for many people. And just like the inbox of your texting app, your Messenger queue can become unwieldy when it grows to a certain size. It’s vital to know how to delete messages on Facebook Messenger if you’re a regular user and to do it often. Sometimes you’ll want to get rid of individual messages, like the flashing video game links sent by normally sane relatives, but keep the ongoing conversation. Other times, you’ll want to lose the whole conversation, like messages from online cranks and the outright spam that sometimes finds its way into your queue. We’ll go over both procedures.

How to delete messages on the Messenger app First, open the Messenger app. Tap on the conversation that contains the message you want to delete. Tap and hold on the message until the message menu comes up. Then tap on More.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Remove option. Tap on it. The More menu will contain theoption. Tap on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

A message will pop up at the bottom of the screen with a garbage can icon and the words Remove for you. Tap on the garbage can icon. It says Remove for you because you can only delete the message from your device. It remains on the devices of everyone else in the conversation.

The only exception to this rule is if it’s been less than ten minutes since you sent a message. In that case, you’ll be able to unsend a message that you just sent. It’s a lifesaver if you’ve mistakenly sent something to the wrong person or said something you immediately regret.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Messenger will ask you to confirm the removal. Tap on REMOVE. The message will disappear, but the conversation it was in will remain.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete conversations on the Messenger app With Messenger open, scroll to the conversation you want to delete. Tap and hold on that conversation until the menu pops up. Delete will be one of the options presented. Tap on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Messenger will ask you to confirm the deletion. Tap on DELETE to remove the entire conversation from your queue. Keep in mind that it still exists on the devices of the other participants.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete messages on the Facebook website Navigate to the Facebook website and log in. In the upper right, you will see a series of icons. Click on the Messenger icon.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Click on the conversation that contains the message you want to delete. Find the message to be deleted and click on the three-dot menu next to it. Options to remove or forward the message will come up. Click on Remove.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

As usual, Facebook will ask you to confirm the removal of the message. Again, click on Remove. The message will disappear from your device, but remain on the devices of the other people in the chat.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete conversations on the Facebook website Bring up Messenger and hover your mouse over the conversation you wish to delete. A three-dot menu icon will appear. Click on the three-dot menu and select the Delete chat option.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Facebook will warn you that this deletion cannot be undone and ask you to confirm the deletion. To complete the process, click on Delete chat.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

How many conversations can I select for deletion at once on Facebook Messenger? You can only select one at a time to delete, whether you are using your phone, the Facebook website, or the Mac/PC app.

Can I undelete a message or conversation in Messenger? No, there is no undo feature. Deleting a message or conversation is permanent.

Will the person I chatted with be notified that I deleted all or part of our conversation? No, no one will be notified when you delete in Messenger. But again, keep in mind that the message or conversation will remain on the device of everyone else in the conversation.

