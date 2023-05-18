Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to delete messages on Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger is a very popular messaging app, replacing text messages for many people. And just like the inbox of your texting app, your Messenger queue can become unwieldy when it grows to a certain size. It’s vital to know how to delete messages on Facebook Messenger if you’re a regular user and to do it often. Sometimes you’ll want to get rid of individual messages, like the flashing video game links sent by normally sane relatives, but keep the ongoing conversation. Other times, you’ll want to lose the whole conversation, like messages from online cranks and the outright spam that sometimes finds its way into your queue. We’ll go over both procedures.
QUICK ANSWER
To delete a conversation on the Messenger app on your smartphone, tap and hold on the conversation in your queue. From the menu that comes up, tap on Delete. Confirm the deletion when asked to complete the procedure. If it has been less than 10 minutes since you sent the message, it will be deleted on both ends; if it's been more than 10 minutes, it will only be deleted on your end.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to delete messages on the Messenger app
First, open the Messenger app. Tap on the conversation that contains the message you want to delete. Tap and hold on the message until the message menu comes up. Then tap on More.
A message will pop up at the bottom of the screen with a garbage can icon and the words Remove for you. Tap on the garbage can icon. It says Remove for you because you can only delete the message from your device. It remains on the devices of everyone else in the conversation.
The only exception to this rule is if it’s been less than ten minutes since you sent a message. In that case, you’ll be able to unsend a message that you just sent. It’s a lifesaver if you’ve mistakenly sent something to the wrong person or said something you immediately regret.
Messenger will ask you to confirm the removal. Tap on REMOVE. The message will disappear, but the conversation it was in will remain.
How to delete conversations on the Messenger app
With Messenger open, scroll to the conversation you want to delete. Tap and hold on that conversation until the menu pops up. Delete will be one of the options presented. Tap on it.
Messenger will ask you to confirm the deletion. Tap on DELETE to remove the entire conversation from your queue. Keep in mind that it still exists on the devices of the other participants.
How to delete messages on the Facebook website
Navigate to the Facebook website and log in. In the upper right, you will see a series of icons. Click on the Messenger icon.
Click on the conversation that contains the message you want to delete. Find the message to be deleted and click on the three-dot menu next to it. Options to remove or forward the message will come up. Click on Remove.
As usual, Facebook will ask you to confirm the removal of the message. Again, click on Remove. The message will disappear from your device, but remain on the devices of the other people in the chat.
How to delete conversations on the Facebook website
Bring up Messenger and hover your mouse over the conversation you wish to delete. A three-dot menu icon will appear. Click on the three-dot menu and select the Delete chat option.
Facebook will warn you that this deletion cannot be undone and ask you to confirm the deletion. To complete the process, click on Delete chat.
FAQs
You can only select one at a time to delete, whether you are using your phone, the Facebook website, or the Mac/PC app.
No, there is no undo feature. Deleting a message or conversation is permanent.
No, no one will be notified when you delete in Messenger. But again, keep in mind that the message or conversation will remain on the device of everyone else in the conversation.