How to delete a repost on TikTok

TikTok offers several options to share a trendy video with others. One such trick is the ability to repost a video with a single tap. TikTok has tucked Repost under the crowded share menu, and due to the button’s proximity to other social media icons, you may accidentally repost the video. Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to delete a repost on TikTok.

QUICK ANSWER Head to your TikTok profile and find the Repost tab under your account. Open the reposted video you want to redact and tap the share icon in the right sidebar. Select Remove repost to delete it from your account.

How to remove a reposted video on TikTok Since TikTok doesn’t ask for confirmation before reposting a video, there’s a high chance of re-sharing someone’s video unintentionally. Your reposts appear in your followers’ feeds, and removing irrelevant ones from your account is important. Launch TikTok on your phone. Move to the Profile tab at the bottom.

Slide to the Reposts option. Open a reposted video you want to remove. Tap the share icon.

Tap Remove repost, and vanish it from your account. Sometimes, your reposts may not immediately appear under your profile. In that case, you must search for the original account and find the reposted video. However, it can be challenging if you can’t recall the account name. Here’s where TikTok’s watch history comes to the rescue.

Find and delete a repost from TikTok watch history TikTok stores your watch, comment, and search history under the activity center. It includes all videos you streamed in the last six months. Watch history doesn’t include LIVE videos and stories, though.

You can head to your account’s watch history and try to find the reposted video you want to remove. Launch TikTok and go to Profile. Tap the hamburger menu at the top and open Settings and privacy.

Select Activity center.

Open Watch history. TikTok shows your recently viewed videos at the top. Open a video.

Tap the share icon and select Remove repost. While reposting trendy videos on TikTok boosts engagement and followers, irrelevant reposts can sometimes backfire. Instead of reposting others’ content all the time, learn how to make trendy TikTok videos in no time.

Comments