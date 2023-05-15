If you are in the Apple ecosystem, you likely know how easy it is to sync your AirPods to a Mac. But what if your friend also wants to listen to your music or videos? Thankfully you can connect two sets of AirPods to the same Mac computer simultaneously. That way, you don’t each have to settle for one earbud. Here’s how to connect two AirPods to one Mac.

QUICK ANSWER To connect two sets of AirPods to one Mac, use Audio MIDI Setup to create a multi-output device. Then, add the AirPods you'd like to use. Lastly, select your newly created device as the main audio output on your Mac to enjoy sharing audio.

How to connect two AirPods to one Mac Unfortunately, macOS is missing the Share Audio feature from iOS, letting you quickly share your iPhone’s audio with two sets of AirPods. However, there is a workaround using the built-in Audio MIDI Setup app. The upside of this solution is that you can connect other kinds of audio devices, too, not just AirPods.

To start, connect both sets of AirPods to your Mac via the Bluetooth settings. If you aren’t sure how to do so, see our guide.

Zak Khan / Android Authority

After both AirPods are paired via Bluetooth, open a new Finder window, click Applications in the sidebar, and open the Utilities folder. You can also click Utilities in the Finder’s Go menu or press Shift + Command + U.

Search for the Audio MIDI Setup app in the Utilities folder using Spotlight.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Click the plus (+) icon in the lower-left corner of the window and choose to Create Multi-Output Device.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

In the right section, tick the boxes next to the two sets of AirPods you want to use. You can also select any other two output devices you like.

Select the new device you created from the volume menu or the Sound System Preferences. Now enjoy sharing audio with your friend!

FAQs

Why won't my AirPods connect to my Mac? Make sure that you have a Mac with the latest version of macOS. Ensure Bluetooth is on by selecting Menu > System Settings, then click Bluetooth. If your AirPods are connected, ensure they’re selected as your audio device. If your AirPods appear in the list of devices but don’t connect, click X to remove them from the list. Put your AirPod inside the case, and close the case lid. Wait 15 seconds, then open the cover. Press and hold the setup button on the charging case for up to 10 seconds. The status light should flash white, meaning your AirPods are ready to connect. Hold the charging case, with your AirPods inside and the lid open, next to your Mac. Follow the steps on the screen of your Mac to connect.

Can AirPods be used on Mac? Yes, AirPods can be used with Macs. They can connect to any Mac that supports Bluetooth.

How do I access AirPods on my Mac? You can access your AirPods on your Mac by going to “System Preferences,” selecting “Bluetooth,” and then pairing your AirPods. Ensure your AirPods are in their case and the lid is open during pairing.

Do you still get free AirPods with Mac? Apple occasionally runs promotions for AirPods where they are free with the purchase of a Mac, typically around back-to-school season. However, these promotions are not always available, and the specifics may change. We recommend checking Apple’s official website in your region for the most current information.

