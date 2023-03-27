JBL makes some of the most popular portable speakers around, but it can be hard to understand the differences between its JBL PartyBoost and Connect+ speakers. Not all JBL speakers can connect to each other. Let us guide you through how to connect multiple JBL speakers together. Your next party will be up and running in no time.

Which JBL speakers can connect to each other?

JBL PartyBoost speakers can only connect with other JBL PartyBoost speakers — the same goes for Connect+ speakers. This means you cannot connect a JBL Flip 6 and Flip 4 together, despite being under the same Flip line. The former uses PartyBoost, while the latter uses Connect+. You can connect a Flip 6 to the Flip 5, though, since these both use the PartyBoost standard. Likewise for the JBL Charge 3 and Flip 4 Connect+ speakers.

Here’s a list of compatible JBL PartyBoost and Connect+ speakers.

JBL PartyBoost JBL Connect+ Model

JBL PartyBoost JBL Boombox 2

JBL Charge 5

JBL Flip 5

JBL Flip 6

JBL Pulse 4

JBL Xtreme 3



JBL Connect+ JBL Boombox

JBL Charge 3

JBL Charge 4

JBL Flip 4

JBL Pulse 3

JBL Xtreme 2

Maximum number of speakers

JBL PartyBoost 100

JBL Connect+ 100

Listening modes

JBL PartyBoost Stereo

Party

JBL Connect+ Stereo

Party

Compatability

JBL PartyBoost Only compatible with PartyBoost speakers

JBL Connect+ Only compatible with Connect+ speakers

App

JBL PartyBoost JBL Portable (Android/iOS)

JBL Connect+ JBL Portable (Android/iOS)



How to connect JBL speakers together

To connect two or more JBL PartyBoost speakers, download the JBL Portable app. Then, follow these steps: Connect your phone to a JBL PartyBoost speaker. This will be the primary speaker. To pair the speaker to your phone, press the speaker’s Bluetooth button. On your phone, follow Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device (the exact path varies by phone). Tap the name of your JBL speaker. Press the Connect button on all the subsequent speakers you want to connect. It will take up to 30 seconds for all speakers to connect. Open the JBL Portable app and choose between Stereo or Party mode. For JBL Connect+ speakers, download the JBL Portable app. This gives you control of your speaker network. To connect multiple JBL speakers together with Connect+, follow these instructions: Establish a connection between the primary JBL speaker and your phone. To pair a JBL speaker to your phone, press the Bluetooth button. On your phone, follow Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device. Tap the name of the designated JBL Connect+ speaker. Play music through one of the speakers. Press the Connect button for all of the speakers you wish to link together. It shouldn’t take longer than 30 seconds to complete the connection. Launch the JBL Portable app and select Stereo or Party mode.

What is JBL PartyBoost?

JBL PartyBoost is the company’s current standard for daisy-chaining Bluetooth speakers together. JBL PartyBoost is the newer version of JBL Connect+. You can connect up to 100 PartyBoost speakers together for thunderous sound, or keep it simple with a two-speaker stereo setup. Party mode is great for family gatherings if everyone has a modern JBL speaker.

You can manage your speakers in the JBL Portable app. This makes it easy to alternate between Party and Stereo mode. Here, you can dictate the left and right channels. The Portable app also lets you customize the EQ of certain speakers, toggle a feedback tone on/off, and update the firmware. For speakers like the Pulse series, Portable app users can customize the Light Show mode, too.

What is JBL Connect+? JBL Connect+ is the company’s previous standard for connecting its Bluetooth speakers together. Like PartyBoost, Connect+ supports the simultaneous use of up to 100 speakers. In the Portable app, you can choose between Party and Stereo mode. The app lets you assign a left and right channel to each speaker for Stereo mode.

JBL Connect+ and PartyBoost speakers are not cross-compatible.

You can connect up to 100 speakers together, but they must all work with the Connect+ standard. For all intents and purposes, PartyBoost and Connect+ are the same, but they are not cross-compatible.

How to disconnect speakers from JBL Connect+ and PartyBoost

To disconnect a single JBL speaker from PartyBoost or Connect+, press the Power button. This won’t disturb the rest of the active JBL speakers. Disconnecting a single speaker makes sense when one friend is leaving the party early and wants to take their speaker home.

To disconnect all speakers from the PartyBoost or Connect+ network, press the Connect button on the primary speaker.

Top JBL speaker questions and answers

Why won't my JBL speakers connect to each other? Your JBL speakers may not be connecting if they’re not compatible with one another. Remember: you can’t connect a JBL PartyBoost speaker to a Connect+ speaker. See our list of compatible JBL speakers. If the speakers are compatible with one another but still aren’t connecting, check to make sure it’s fully charged. If the speakers still can’t connect, you may need to perform a hard reset. To reset your JBL speaker: Press the power button to turn your speaker on. Press and hold the volume up and down buttons. The LED will glow to indicate a successful reset.

Can you connect JBL Flip 4 and Flip 5? The JBL Flip 4 and Flip 5 cannot connect to each other, because the Flip 4 uses Connect+ and the Flip 5 uses PartyBoost.

Can you connect a JBL Flip 5 connect to Charge 4? The JBL Flip 5 and Charge 4 cannot connect to each other. The Flip 5 uses PartyBoost and the Charge 4 uses Connect+, which are not compatible with one another.

Which speakers can the JBL Charge 4 connect to? The JBL Charge 4 can connect to the JBL Boombox, JBL Charge 3, JBL Flip 4, JBL Pulse 3, and JBL Xtreme 2.

