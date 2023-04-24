How to connect headphones to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

Like other gaming consoles, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 don’t let you use Bluetooth headphones directly. That said, there are workarounds for getting wireless headphones to work with your favorite Sony device. Today, we’ll go over how to connect wireless gaming headsets to your PlayStation, Bluetooth headphones, and more.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones with a PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, or PS5 using an adapter

If you don’t have a wireless gaming headset with a USB adapter, you can still use your favorite Bluetooth headphones with your PlayStation. You’ll need to purchase a Bluetooth adapter dongle and plug it into your console. The PlayStation 4 series will need a USB-A Bluetooth adapter, and the PS5 can use USB-A or USB-C. Once you’ve purchased the correct adapter, follow these steps: Plug the Bluetooth USB adapter into your PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS5 and wait for it to enter pairing mode. (This varies by adapter, but an LED indicator typically flashes in pairing mode.) Turn on your Bluetooth headset. Put it into pairing to connect it to the USB adapter. (Entering pairing mode varies by headset, but a press-and-hold of the power button usually does the trick.) If your adapter dongle has a microphone, insert it into the 3.5mm jack on your PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS5 controller. If your adapter does not come with a microphone, you won’t be able to use your headphones’ mic. You can now play games with your Bluetooth headphones. Bear in mind that there is some perceptible latency when streaming over Bluetooth. If response time is paramount, we recommend purchasing a dedicated gaming headset. Wireless gaming headsets transmit audio over radio frequencies (RF) without lag.

How to connect wireless gaming headsets to a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, or PlayStation 5

If you have a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, or PlayStation 5 and a Sony headset like the Pulse Wireless, you can easily connect it to your console. Here’s how to do it: Ensure the headset is fully charged. Plug the headset’s USB adapter into your PlayStation. Turn the headset on and wait for the blue light to stop blinking and turn solid blue. A solid blue light indicates successful pairing. This pairing process works with any wireless gaming headsets that include USB RF dongles like the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Plus Wireless. Of course, you need to make sure you purchase a Sony-compatible headset. Some headsets work with Xbox and not Sony, and vice versa.

Use the Remote Play app to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PlayStation

Another option to connect your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to your PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS5 is to use the Remote Play app for iOS, Android, Mac, or Windows. After you download and install the app, take the following steps: Activate remote play on your console in Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play. Follow Add Device > Code and write down the eight-digit code that appears. Input that eight-digit code into the Remote Play app. Sync your Bluetooth headphones with the Remote Play app device. For this to work, the device with the Remote Play app installed must be on the same Wi-Fi network as your console. Your headphone’s mic won’t work using this method, but you can use the mic on your device. Finally, some games do not support remote play. You may also experience poor connection stability when streaming audio over Remote Play if your Wi-Fi is slow or highly trafficked.

Can I use a wired headset with my PlayStation 4? Yes, if you have a wired headset, you can plug it into the 3.5mm jack on the controller to use it with your PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS5. In our experience, most wired USB headsets will also work, even if not officially licensed by Sony for the PlayStation.

Can lag or latency issues happen when I connect my Bluetooth headphones using an adapter with my PlayStation 4? Yes. Latency may still occur when using non-sanctioned Bluetooth headphones and an adapter with your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, or PlayStation 5. It’s always best to stick to wired headphones to ensure the best accuracy possible.

