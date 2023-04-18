As good as Alexa speakers can be on the smart home front, some of them — especially smaller ones like the Echo Dot — benefit from pumping audio through a separate Bluetooth speaker. Here’s how to connect Alexa to Bluetooth, regardless of the individual devices you’re using.

QUICK ANSWER To connect Alexa to Bluetooth, put your Bluetooth speaker into pairing mode, then open the Alexa mobile app and locate your Alexa device in the Devices tab. Select it. Tap the gear icon, then Bluetooth Devices > Pair a New Device. Choose your Bluetooth speaker when it appears. JUMP TO QUESTIONS How do you connect Alexa to Bluetooth?

Are there any limits to using Bluetooth speakers for Alexa audio?

Frequently asked questions

How do you connect Alexa to Bluetooth?

First, put your target Bluetooth speaker into pairing mode. The exact method will vary from product to product, but typically this involves holding down a specific button (often labeled with the Bluetooth logo) for a few seconds. Check the speaker’s instructions if you’re not sure.

From here, it’s a matter of using the Alexa app for Android, iPhone, or iPad. Go to the Devices tab , then choose Echo and Alexa in the carousel up top.

, then choose in the carousel up top. Select the Alexa device you’re trying to pair with.

Tap the gear icon in the upper right.

in the upper right. Under Bluetooth Devices , tap Pair a New Device .

, tap . Select your speaker. If it doesn’t appear, it may be out of pairing mode or too far away to detect.

Zak Khan / Android Authority

A few. Many Bluetooth speakers can only pair with a single device at a time, which means they have to re-pair each time they switch sources. To avoid this, you can either upgrade to a speaker that supports multipoint pairing, or assign your Alexa device a dedicated Bluetooth speaker. In some cases it might be simpler to buy more powerful Alexa hardware, like a Sonos product or an Echo Studio.

Even if you’re using a dedicated Bluetooth speaker, you may (potentially) have to ask Alexa to “pair Bluetooth” whenever your Bluetooth speaker comes back online, specifically after being turned off or going out of range. You can dodge this by leaving a speaker on, paired, and close by.

FAQs

Can I talk to Alexa using the microphone on a Bluetooth speaker? There doesn’t seem to be an official answer, but we’d assume not. The mic array on your Alexa speaker is probably superior in any case, since it’s designed to listen for voice requests anywhere in a room, instead of just enable phone calls.

Are there any requirements for pairing a Bluetooth speaker with Alexa devices? If you’re pairing with an Amazon Echo product, a Bluetooth speaker must support both AVRCP (the Audio/Video Remote Control Profile) and A2DP (the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile). These are both extremely common, and even a speaker a decade old will probably be compatible. Third-party Alexa devices should have similar requirements.

