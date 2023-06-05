How to remove and apply thermal paste on a CPU

In the realm of computer hardware, thermal paste plays a pivotal role in maintaining the proper temperature of the Central Processing Unit (CPU). Its primary function is to optimize heat transfer from the CPU to the cooler by filling in microscopic air gaps. However, this paste can degrade over time, resulting in less effective cooling. Thus knowing how to properly clean, remove and reapply thermal paste is a skill essential to the longevity and performance of your CPU. We’ll walk you through these two crucial processes step-by-step.

To clean the thermal paste off a CPU, unmount the cooler and gently wipe off the old paste using a soft cloth or a coffee filter soaked in high-percentage isopropyl alcohol. To apply the new paste, put a pea-sized amount on the center of the CPU's surface, then reattach the cooler, which will spread the paste evenly.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to safely remove the thermal paste from a CPU:

How to apply new thermal paste on a CPU

Here are the steps to properly apply new thermal paste to a CPU:

Applying the Paste: After ensuring the CPU and cooler are clean and dry, apply a pea-sized dot of thermal paste to the center of the CPU. Spreading the Paste (Optional): Some prefer to manually spread the paste with a clean, flat tool (like a credit card). However, this step is optional as the pressure from reattaching the cooler will spread the paste evenly over the CPU. Reattaching the Cooler: Carefully reposition the cooler over the CPU, aligning the screws with their corresponding holes. Apply gentle and even pressure when screwing it back in. This will ensure the paste is spread evenly. Final Check: Once installed, ensure the cooler is securely mounted and doesn’t move. Reconnect any cables disconnected during the process.

Remember, the goal of applying thermal paste is to facilitate better heat conduction, and using the right amount is key. Too little, and you won’t cover the entire CPU; too much, and it can overflow and potentially cause damage.