How to check your BIOS version on a Windows PC

The BIOS version of a Windows PC typically isn’t that important, but it’s worth checking occasionally — updating your BIOS can sometimes prevent critical glitches, or even deliver improved performance, as with a recent update to the Razer Blade 17. Here’s how to check your BIOS version in Windows 11 and 10.

How to check your BIOS version in Windows 11 and 10 The easiest method by far is the System Information panel, but there are alternatives.

Using the System Information panel

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

In Windows 11, the quick way to access the panel is by typing System Information into the taskbar’s search field and hitting Enter to choose the top result.

into the taskbar’s search field and hitting to choose the top result. In Windows 10, it may be easier to hit Windows + R , then type msinfo32 into the Run pop-up and hit Enter .

, then type into the Run pop-up and hit . Look for the BIOS Version/Date field. If the date is more than six months old, it’s probably worth checking if there’s a newer BIOS available via your computer or (in the case of custom PCs) motherboard maker’s website.

Using Command Prompt

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Open Command Prompt by searching for it in the Windows 11 taskbar, or hitting Windows + R , typing cmd , and hitting Enter .

, typing , and hitting . Type wmic bios get smbiosbiosversion and then hit Enter .

and then hit . You’ll get a simple identifier for your BIOS version. For that reason, you might prefer System Information regardless.

Using manufacturer-supplied apps If you have a pre-built PC, it’s possible that included software utilities will let you check BIOS info and/or download the manufacturer’s latest firmware update. In fact we recommend this if it’s an option, since you’re guaranteed to get an update specifically applicable to your machine.

